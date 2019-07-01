Speciality Metals International : Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet 0 07/01/2019 | 07:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Speciality Metals International Limited ABN 77 115 009 106 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer of one (1) New Share for every five (5) Shares held at an Issue Price of $0.018 per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $2.9 million The Offer opens at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 The Offer closes at 5pm AEST on Tuesday, 23 July 2019 The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by Rymill Global Venture Ltd. NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES This Offer Booklet dated 2 July 2019 and the accompanying personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form contain important information. Please read both the Offer Booklet and the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form carefully and in their entirety and call your professional adviser or Speciality Metals International Limited (SEI or Company) if you have any queries. In particular, Eligible Shareholders should refer to the risk factors set out in Section 5 of this document. If you do not understand these documents, or are in doubt as to how to act, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser before making any investment decision. The Offer Booklet is not a prospectus prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC. Accordingly, this Offer Booklet does not necessarily contain all of the information which a prospective investor may require to make an investment decision and it does not contain all of the information which would otherwise be required to be disclosed in a prospectus or other disclosure document. As the Company is a listed disclosing entity which meets the requirements of section 708AA of the Corporations Act, the Offer will be made without a prospectus. Neither ASIC nor ASX, nor any of their officers or employees takes responsibility for this Offer or the merits of the investment to which this Offer relates. Table of contents 1 Key Offer details......................................................................................................... 1 2 Chairman's Letter....................................................................................................... 3 3 Details of the Offer and the Placements .................................................................. 5 3.1 The Offer and the Placements....................................................................................... 5 3.2 Snapshot of the Offer..................................................................................................... 5 3.3 Eligibility to participate in Offer ...................................................................................... 6 3.4 Use of funds................................................................................................................... 6 3.5 CHESS........................................................................................................................... 7 3.6 Capital structure............................................................................................................. 7 3.7 Offer fully Underwritten .................................................................................................. 8 3.8 Impact of the Offer on your shareholding and possible dilutive effect........................... 8 3.9 Effect of Offer on Voting Power in the Company........................................................... 9 3.10 Directors' intentions and participation.......................................................................... 10 3.11 Entitlements and acceptance ...................................................................................... 10 3.12 No rights trading .......................................................................................................... 10 3.13 Risks ............................................................................................................................ 10 3.14 Issue and dispatch....................................................................................................... 10 3.15 Taxation matters .......................................................................................................... 11 3.16 Continuous disclosure ................................................................................................. 11 3.17 Ineligible Shareholders ................................................................................................ 11 3.18 Foreign Jurisdictions.................................................................................................... 11 3.19 ASX quotation.............................................................................................................. 13 3.20 Enquiries...................................................................................................................... 13 4 What Eligible Shareholders may do ....................................................................... 14 4.2 If you wish to take up all of your Entitlement to New Shares ...................................... 14 4.3 If you wish to take up part of your Entitlement to New Shares and allow the balance to lapse ............................................................................................................................ 14 4.4 Payment by BPAY®..................................................................................................... 15 4.5 Entitlement to New Shares not taken up ..................................................................... 16 4.6 Entitlement and Acceptance Form is binding .............................................................. 16 4.7 Brokerage and stamp duty .......................................................................................... 17 4.8 Notice to nominees and custodians............................................................................. 18 4.9 Withdrawal of the Entitlement Offer............................................................................. 18 4.10 Risks ............................................................................................................................ 18 5 Risk Factors.............................................................................................................. 19 5.1 Introduction .................................................................................................................. 19 5.2 Joint Venture risks ....................................................................................................... 19 5.3 Industry and Company specific risks ........................................................................... 20 5.4 General investment risks ............................................................................................. 23 6 Additional Information............................................................................................. 25 6.1 General ........................................................................................................................ 25 6.2 Status of Offer Booklet................................................................................................. 25 6.3 Rights issue exception not available ........................................................................... 25 6.4 Litigation ...................................................................................................................... 25 6.5 No cooling-off rights..................................................................................................... 25 6.6 Disclaimer and forward-looking statements................................................................. 25 6.7 Governing law.............................................................................................................. 26 6.8 Other interests ............................................................................................................. 26 6.9 Taxation ....................................................................................................................... 26 6.10 Alteration of terms........................................................................................................ 26 6.11 Underwriting................................................................................................................. 26 6.12 Disclaimer of representations ...................................................................................... 29 7 Glossary.................................................................................................................... 31 8 Corporate Directory ................................................................................................. 41 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet Legal/68092474_11 Important information Not a prospectus, not investment advice or financial product advice The information in this Offer Booklet is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement, disclosure document or other offering document under the Corporations Act (or any other law) and has not been lodged with ASIC. This Offer Booklet does not purport to contain all the information that you may require to evaluate a possible application for New Shares, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act (or any other law). It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic statements and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX. It is also not financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account your investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. The Company is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the New Shares. Neither ASIC nor ASX take responsibility for the contents of this Offer Booklet. The information in this Booklet does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of you or any particular investor. The potential tax effects of the Offer will vary between individual investors. Before deciding whether to apply for New Shares, you should consider whether they are a suitable investment for you in light of your own investment objectives and financial circumstances and having regard to the merits or risks involved. You should conduct your own independent review, investigation and analysis of Shares the subject of the Entitlement Offer. If, after reading this Offer Booklet, you have any questions about the Entitlement Offer, you should contact your stockbroker, accountant or other independent and appropriately licensed professional adviser. By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form or otherwise paying for your New Shares and any Additional New Shares through BPAY® in accordance with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Offer Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Offer detailed in this Offer Booklet. You should also consider the key risks which is included in this Offer Booklet at section 5. References to 'you' and 'your Entitlement' In this Offer Booklet, references to 'you' are references to Eligible Shareholders and references to 'your Entitlement' (or 'your Entitlement and Acceptance Form') are references to the Entitlement and Acceptance Form of Eligible Shareholders. No Entitlement trading Entitlements are non-renounceable and will not be tradable on the ASX or otherwise transferable. Accordingly, you cannot, in most circumstances, withdraw your application for New Shares once it has been accepted. Defined terms and time Defined terms and abbreviations used in this Offer Booklet are explained in Section 7. Notwithstanding any references to the contrary, all references to time in this Offer Booklet are to AEST. This Offer Booklet should be read in its entirety No person is authorised to give any information or make any representation in connection with the Offer other than as contained in this Offer Booklet. Any information or representation in connection with the Offer not contained in this Offer Booklet is not, and may not be relied upon as having been, authorised by the Company or any of its officers. This Offer Booklet should be read in its entirety before you decide to participate in the Offer. If you have any questions about your Entitlement to New Shares, please contact either the Company using the contact details provided in the Corporate Directory in Section 8 or your stockbroker or professional adviser. Jurisdictions This Offer Booklet does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, invitation or issue in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer, invitation or issue. This Offer Booklet has not been, nor will it be, lodged, filed or registered with any regulatory authority under the securities laws of any country. No action has been taken to register or qualify the Offer, the Entitlements, the New Shares, or otherwise permit a public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand. See the foreign selling restrictions set out in Section 3.18 of this Offer Booklet for more information with respect to Shareholders in jurisdictions other than Australia and New Zealand. Such Shareholders will only be able to apply if they comply with the foreign selling restrictions. Financial forecasts and forward looking statements Some of the statements appearing in this Offer Booklet may be in the nature of forward looking statements, including statements of current intention, statements of opinion and predictions as to possible future events. These may be identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar such words that involve risks or uncertainties. Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet Legal/68092474_11 You should be aware that such statements are not statements of fact or guarantees and there can be no certainty of outcome in relation to the matters to which the statements relate. Forward looking statements are subject to many inherent risks and uncertainties before actual outcomes are achieved. These risk factors are discussed further in Section 5 of this Offer Booklet. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the events, intentions or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement in this Offer Booklet. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company or any person named in this Offer Booklet or any person involved in the preparation of this Offer Booklet makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any intentions or outcomes expressed or implied in any forward looking statement and disclaim all responsibility and liability for such forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence). The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Offer Booklet, except where required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement having regard to the fact that the outcome may not be achieved. Any pro forma financial information (including past performance information) provided in this Offer Booklet is for information purposes only and is not a forecast of operating results to be expected in any future period. Except as required by law, and only then to the extent so required, neither the Company nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of the Company or any return on any investment made pursuant to this Offer Booklet. Privacy Act If you complete an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you will be providing personal information to the Company (directly or to the Company's Share Registry). The Company collects, holds and uses that information to assess your application, service your needs as a Shareholder, facilitate distribution payments and corporate communications to you as a Shareholder and carry out administration. The information may also be used from time to time and disclosed to persons lawfully entitled to inspect the register, bidders for your securities in the context of takeovers, regulatory bodies, including the Australian Taxation Office, authorised securities brokers, print service providers, mail houses and the Company's Share Registry. You can access, correct and update the personal information that we hold about you by contacting the Company or its Share Registry. Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (as amended), the Page 2 Corporations Act and certain rules such as the ASX Settlement Operating Rules. You should note that if you do not provide the information required on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the Company may not be able to accept or process your application for New Shares. Risks You should consider the Section 5 for a summary of general and specific risk factors that may affect the Company. Publicly available information The Offer Booklet should be read in conjunction with the Company's continuous disclosure announcements made to the ASX available from the ASX website (at www.asx.com.au - ASX Code: SEI). The Company may release further announcements after the date of this Offer Booklet which may be relevant to your consideration of the Offer. Past performance Investors should note that past performance, including past Share price performance, cannot be relied on as an indicator of, and provides no guidance as to, future Company performance, including future Share performance. Underwriting The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by the Underwriter, subject to the terms of an agreement between the Company and the Underwriter. See Section 6 for full particulars. Legal/68092474_11 1 Key Offer details Key Status Issue Price $0.018 per New Share Ratio 1 New Share for every 5 Shares held Maximum number of New Shares to be issued under 159,621,576 Entitlement Offer (approximately) Maximum amount to be raised under Entitlement $2,873,188 Offer (approximately) Maximum number of Shares on issue following the 957,729,457 (approximately) Entitlement Offer Indicative Timetable for the Offer Activity Date Announcement of the Offer and lodgement of offer booklet, Appendix Tuesday, 2 July 2019 3B and 708AA cleansing notice with the ASX Letter to Eligible and Ineligible Shareholders regarding the Offer Wednesday, 3 July 2019 Trading on ex basis Thursday, 4 July 2019 Record Date for the Offer (7.00pm AEST) Friday, 5 July 2019 Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent to Eligible Wednesday, 10 July 2019 Shareholders Offer opens Wednesday, 10 July 2019 Last day to extend the Closing Date Thursday, 18 July 2019 Closing Date for acceptances under the Offer (5.00pm AEST) Tuesday, 23 July 2019 Trading on deferred settlement basis Wednesday, 24 July 2019 ASX notified of shortfall Friday, 26 July 2019 Allotment of New Shares issued under the Offer and lodgement of Tuesday, 30 July 2019 Appendix 3B and 708A cleansing notice (for the underwritten shortfall (if placed at that time)) Expected despatch of Holding Statement and normal ASX trading for Wednesday, 31 July 2019 New Shares issued under the Offer Allotment of New Shares issued for the underwritten shortfall and Tuesday, 6 August 2019 lodgement of Appendix 3B and 708A cleansing notice Expected despatch of Holding Statement and normal ASX trading for Wednesday, 7 August New Shares issued under the underwritten shortfall 2019 The above dates are indicative only and may be subject to change. Subject to the Corporations Act, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, the Directors reserve the right: to vary the dates of the Offer in consultation with the Underwriter; Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet Legal/68092474_11 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

