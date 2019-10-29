Speciality Metals International : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities Report
Quarter Ended 30 September 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
MT CARBINE
Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) was pleased to announce on 2 July 2019 that it had completed the 100% acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd (Mt Carbine Quarries) an entity that owned and operated the Mt Carbine quarry and holds Mining Leases ML 4867 and ML 4919 (Acquisition). SEI's wholly owned subsidiary, Mt Carbine Quarrying Operations Pty Ltd, commenced operating the quarry as from 1 July 2019 with the handover transitioning smoothly from both an operational and customer perspective (refer ASX Announcement "Mt Carbine Acquisition Update" dated 10 July 2019).
Unincorporated Joint Venture (JV) between Cronimet Asia Pte Ltd (Cronimet) and Speciality Metals has commenced.
The refurbishment of the Tailings Retreatment Plant is progressing well with all equipment now delivered to Mt Carbine. Installation of the newly arrived equipment is underway, and everything is on schedule for the finalisation of commissioning and the commencement of production during the 4th quarter of 2019.
Current tenement holdings have been reviewed and additional subblocks applied for.
Mt Carbine mapping program and core sample review underway.
CHILE
Significant geotechnical work completed by Santo Tomas University and the Company's Chilean consultants on the Tamarugal Basin. Recommendations are in the process of being finalised.
GOLD
Panama Hat (EL8024)
Further surface sampling and interpretative work in progress. Relevant samples will be sent for assaying.
Crow Mountain (EL6648)
Applications underway for further trenching and surface sampling.
CORPORATE
• On 2 July 2019 Speciality Metals announced that it would be undertaking a pro-ratanon-renounceable shareholder entitlement offer ("Offer") to raise up to approximately $2.9 million under which all eligible shareholders would be entitled to 1 new share for every 5 existing shares held in the Company at 0.018 cents per share. The offer was fully underwritten by Rymill Global Ventures Ltd.
The offer closed on 23 July 2019 with the following results:
|
EVENT
|
NO OF SHARES
|
APPLICABLE FUNDS
|
Shares on issue before the Offer
|
798,107,881
|
|
Total shares applied for under the Offer
|
112,733,514
|
$2,029,203
|
Shortfall shares remaining after close of the Offer
|
46,888,236
|
$843,988
All Shortfall shares were placed by Rymill Global Ventures Ltd.
The 25,000,000 Performance Rights granted to Directors at the General Meeting on 22 June 2018 were also issued to Directors on 2 August 2019 due to the vesting condition relating to the purchase of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd being met.
• Mr Oliver Kleinhempel and Mr Yeo Zhui Pei were appointed as Directors to the Speciality Metals' Board on 12
August 2019.
• The JV Management Committee has been established comprising of two members each from Cronimet and
Speciality Metals.
• The Full Year Audit has been completed with the Company releasing its Full Year Statutory Accounts on 26
September 2019.
• IT and system upgrade completed at Mt Carbine.
• The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Proxy Forms were distributed to shareholders on 16
October 2019. The AGM will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 at Thomson Geer, Level 39, Rialto South Tower, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne commencing at 10.00am (Melbourne time).
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
I am pleased to provide the following update for what has proved to be another particularly busy quarter for Speciality Metals:
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
MT CARBINE QUARRY
To date the Quarry has been operating well with sales expected to increase as we head into the last quarter of the year. Historically this is the busiest period of the year with much of the pre-wet season work being undertaken by State and Local Councils during this time. The Mt Carbine Quarry has also tendered on a number of significant revenue generating projects, however the timing of these is uncertain due to them being dependent upon the various Government Departments' expenditure budgets. The usual equipment maintenance and repair work is ongoing.
The Mt Carbine Quarry is a fully permitted and established business which has operated within the Mt Carbine Mining leases for over 20 years. It has significant growth potential and provides a revenue stream. The synergies between the quarry and the Company's future mining activities are invaluable. It is also worth noting that it is the largest and most northern hard rock quarry in Queensland.
UNINCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE & MT CARBINE RETREATMENT PLANT REFURBISHMENT
The unincorporated JV with Cronimet was established during the last quarter following the successful completion of the acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd and the associated Mining Leases. A four-person JV Management Committee has been established with its first meeting being during the quarter. This management team along with various engineers and technical personnel from Cronimet, Speciality Metals and certain external parties have overseen the design of the Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant refurbishment.
Work is well advanced on this project and as previously reported framework and concrete work has been completed. Existing conveyors are being refurbished and significant electrical upgrades and rewiring is underway. All new plant and equipment has now been delivered to site and is in the process of being assembled. The new equipment consists of a Feed Hopper and Grasshopper Conveyors, Jig, Wet Screen, Rolls Crusher, VSD, various pumping and piping along with the prefabricated steel framework supports for the newly arrived plant and equipment. Cranes have also been arranged for the final positioning of the heavy equipment and then the final phase of installation will commence. We are on target for commissioning during the 4th quarter of this year.
REFURBISHMENT PHOTO GALLERY
|
Decommissioning Redundant Equipment
|
Ceramic Ragging being loaded in Jig
|
Process Water Pumps Installed
|
Wet Screen
Jig
Grasshopper Conveyors
Rolls Crusher
Hopper Fabrication
Steel Framework Support - Wet Screen
