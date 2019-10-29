Speciality Metals International : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Applications underway for further trenching and surface sampling.

Further surface sampling and interpretative work in progress. Relevant samples will be sent for assaying.

Significant geotechnical work completed by Santo Tomas University and the Company's Chilean consultants on the Tamarugal Basin. Recommendations are in the process of being finalised.

Current tenement holdings have been reviewed and additional subblocks applied for.

The refurbishment of the Tailings Retreatment Plant is progressing well with all equipment now delivered to Mt Carbine. Installation of the newly arrived equipment is underway, and everything is on schedule for the finalisation of commissioning and the commencement of production during the 4

Unincorporated Joint Venture (JV) between Cronimet Asia Pte Ltd (Cronimet) and Speciality Metals has commenced.

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) was pleased to announce on 2 July 2019 that it had completed the 100% acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd (Mt Carbine Quarries) an entity that owned and operated the Mt Carbine quarry and holds Mining Leases ML 4867 and ML 4919 (Acquisition). SEI's wholly owned subsidiary, Mt Carbine Quarrying Operations Pty Ltd, commenced operating the quarry as from 1 July 2019 with the handover transitioning smoothly from both an operational and customer perspective (refer ASX Announcement "Mt Carbine Acquisition Update" dated

CORPORATE

• On 2 July 2019 Speciality Metals announced that it would be undertaking a pro-ratanon-renounceable shareholder entitlement offer ("Offer") to raise up to approximately $2.9 million under which all eligible shareholders would be entitled to 1 new share for every 5 existing shares held in the Company at 0.018 cents per share. The offer was fully underwritten by Rymill Global Ventures Ltd.

The offer closed on 23 July 2019 with the following results:

EVENT NO OF SHARES APPLICABLE FUNDS Shares on issue before the Offer 798,107,881 Total shares applied for under the Offer 112,733,514 $2,029,203 Shortfall shares remaining after close of the Offer 46,888,236 $843,988

All Shortfall shares were placed by Rymill Global Ventures Ltd.

The 25,000,000 Performance Rights granted to Directors at the General Meeting on 22 June 2018 were also issued to Directors on 2 August 2019 due to the vesting condition relating to the purchase of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd being met.

• Mr Oliver Kleinhempel and Mr Yeo Zhui Pei were appointed as Directors to the Speciality Metals' Board on 12

August 2019.

• The JV Management Committee has been established comprising of two members each from Cronimet and

Speciality Metals.

• The Full Year Audit has been completed with the Company releasing its Full Year Statutory Accounts on 26

September 2019.

• IT and system upgrade completed at Mt Carbine.

• The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Proxy Forms were distributed to shareholders on 16

October 2019. The AGM will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 at Thomson Geer, Level 39, Rialto South Tower, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne commencing at 10.00am (Melbourne time).

