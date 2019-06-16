Speciality Metals International : Results of General Meeting

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI) Registered Office: Level 17 500 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: (03) 9614 0600 Fax: (03) 9614 0550 www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

17 June 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Results of General Meeting

The General meeting of shareholders of Speciality Metals was held at Level 39, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.

For and on behalf of Speciality Metals International Ltd

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary