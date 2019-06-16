Speciality Metals International : Results of General Meeting
0
06/16/2019 | 09:24pm EDT
17 June 2019
To: Australian Securities Exchange
Results of General Meeting
The General meeting of shareholders of Speciality Metals was held at Level 39, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.
All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.
For and on behalf of Speciality Metals International Ltd
Adrien Wing
Company Secretary
Proxy Tabulation Report
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Selected view: ALL
ABN: 77115009106Downloaded 16/06/2019 10:13 AM
2019 General Meeting (17/06/2019)
Vote Totals - Based on the first resolution
Securities On Issue
638,107,881
Valid Securities Voted - (For, Against, Open Usable, Open Conditional)
164,369,578
Valid Securities Voted (%)
25.76
Total Securityholders Cast
80
Vote Details
Resolution
Vote type
Voted
%
% of all securities
1, TRANCHE 1 PLACEMENT
For
158,387,215
96.37
24.82
Against
73,753
0.04
0.01
Open-Usable
5,908,610
3.59
0.93
Board
5,908,610
3.59
0.93
Non-Board
0
0.00
0.00
Open-Cond
0
0.00
0.00
Open Unusable
0
N/A
0.00
Abstain
4,000
N/A
0.00
Excluded
0
N/A
0.00
2, TRANCHE 2 PLACEMENT
For
158,373,215
96.36
24.82
Against
73,753
0.04
0.01
Open-Usable
5,908,610
3.60
0.93
Board
5,908,610
3.60
0.93
Non-Board
0
0.00
0.00
Open-Cond
0
0.00
0.00
Open Unusable
0
N/A
0.00
Abstain
18,000
N/A
0.00
Excluded
0
N/A
0.00
3, REPLACE CONSTITUTION
For
158,354,215
96.35
24.82
Against
88,753
0.05
0.01
Open-Usable
5,908,610
3.60
0.93
Board
5,908,610
3.60
0.93
Non-Board
0
0.00
0.00
Open-Cond
0
0.00
0.00
Open Unusable
0
N/A
0.00
Abstain
22,000
N/A
0.00
Excluded
0
N/A
0.00
Source of Vote
Keyed
Scanned
Intermediary
InvestorVote
InvestorVote
Other
Online
Desktop
Mobile
Votes
93,333,540
71,040,038
0
0
0
0
Securityholders
13
67
0
0
0
0
Please note: Voting forms have been recorded and audited. The figures above can now be regarded as final.
