Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speciality Metals International Ltd    SEI   AU000000SEI0

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/14
0.027 AUD   -6.90%
09:24pSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speciality Metals International : Results of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

17 June 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Results of General Meeting

The General meeting of shareholders of Speciality Metals was held at Level 39, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.

For and on behalf of Speciality Metals International Ltd

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

Proxy Tabulation Report

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Selected view: ALL

ABN: 77115009106Downloaded 16/06/2019 10:13 AM

2019 General Meeting (17/06/2019)

Vote Totals - Based on the first resolution

Securities On Issue

638,107,881

Valid Securities Voted - (For, Against, Open Usable, Open Conditional)

164,369,578

Valid Securities Voted (%)

25.76

Total Securityholders Cast

80

Vote Details

Resolution

Vote type

Voted

%

% of all securities

1, TRANCHE 1 PLACEMENT

For

158,387,215

96.37

24.82

Against

73,753

0.04

0.01

Open-Usable

5,908,610

3.59

0.93

Board

5,908,610

3.59

0.93

Non-Board

0

0.00

0.00

Open-Cond

0

0.00

0.00

Open Unusable

0

N/A

0.00

Abstain

4,000

N/A

0.00

Excluded

0

N/A

0.00

2, TRANCHE 2 PLACEMENT

For

158,373,215

96.36

24.82

Against

73,753

0.04

0.01

Open-Usable

5,908,610

3.60

0.93

Board

5,908,610

3.60

0.93

Non-Board

0

0.00

0.00

Open-Cond

0

0.00

0.00

Open Unusable

0

N/A

0.00

Abstain

18,000

N/A

0.00

Excluded

0

N/A

0.00

3, REPLACE CONSTITUTION

For

158,354,215

96.35

24.82

Against

88,753

0.05

0.01

Open-Usable

5,908,610

3.60

0.93

Board

5,908,610

3.60

0.93

Non-Board

0

0.00

0.00

Open-Cond

0

0.00

0.00

Open Unusable

0

N/A

0.00

Abstain

22,000

N/A

0.00

Excluded

0

N/A

0.00

Source of Vote

Keyed

Scanned

Intermediary

InvestorVote

InvestorVote

Other

Online

Desktop

Mobile

Votes

93,333,540

71,040,038

0

0

0

0

Securityholders

13

67

0

0

0

0

Please note: Voting forms have been recorded and audited. The figures above can now be regarded as final.

| CERTAINTY | INGENUITY | ADVANTAGE |

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 01:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
09:24pSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice
PU
04/28SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B - Qt..
PU
02/27SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Financing Arrangements Update - Mt Carbine Qua..
PU
2018SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Financing Arrangements - Mt Carbine Quarry & M..
PU
2018SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary Suspension
PU
2018SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report - Qtr Ended 30 Sep..
PU
2018SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Qtr Ended 30 Septe..
PU
More news
Chart SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speciality Metals International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Roland W. Nice Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD68.75%14
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 358
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP20.21%26 825
CHINA MOLYBDENUM6.91%11 409
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.54%7 525
BOLIDEN AB17.43%6 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About