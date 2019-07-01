Speciality Metals International : SEI completes on Mt Carbine Quarries & Rights Issue

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI) Registered Office: Level 17 500 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 2 July 2019 Ph: (03) 9614 0600 Fax: (03) 9614 0550 www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF MT CARBINE QUARRIES & ANNOUNCEMENT OF $2.9 MILLION SHAREHOLDER ENTITLEMENT OFFER

Completion of acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd (Mt Carbine Quarries), an entity that owns and operates the Mt Carbine quarry and mining leases ML4867 and ML4919 (Mining Leases) (Acquisition).

Entitlement Offer

Further, Speciality Metals is pleased to announce that it will be undertaking a capital raise via a pro-rata non renounceable shareholder entitlement offer (Offer), to raise up to approximately $2.9 million.

The funds raised under the Offer (after costs) will be utilised for the purposes of providing working capital for the Company and its subsidiaries including Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd (Mt Carbine Quarries) an entity, acquired by Speciality Metals on 28 June 2019, that owns and operates the Mt Carbine quarry and mining leases ML4867 and ML4919.

The Offer entitles eligible shareholders to acquire 1 new share for every 5 existing shares held in Speciality Metals at 0.018 cents per share. This is the same price per share as for the share placements that completed on Thursday, 16 May 2019 and Wednesday, 26 June 2019 respectively.

Eligible shareholders on the register as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 5 July 2019 are entitled to participate in the Offer.

The Offer is fully underwritten by Rymill Global Venture Ltd.

Given the Offer is fully underwritten, a top up facility will not be provided.

The Offer price equates to a discount of approximately 41.94% based on the share price at close of trading on Thursday, 27 June 2019 and a discount of approximately 31.46% to the 5-day volume weighted average price up to and including Thursday, 27 June 2019.

Speciality Metals Executive Chairman, Russell Krause, commented:

"As I have commented previously, the successful completion of the purchase of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd enables the Company to unlock the value of the Mt Carbine Tungsten project and enables the quarry operations to contribute to the cash flow of the Company. In order to successfully unlock this value, it is important that the Company has sufficient working capital to successfully achieve this goal.

With your financial support the Company will be able to achieve these goals. It is important to note that this issue is fully underwritten. The underwriter, Rymill Global Venture Ltd, fully understands the importance of your Company having sufficient working capital.

Accordingly, I invite shareholders to contribute via the current Rights Issue. This issue is priced on the same terms as the previous placements."