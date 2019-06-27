Speciality Metals International : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
28 June 2019
Specialty Metals International Limited (ASX: SEI) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Specialty Metals International Limited ('SEI') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SEI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Lauren Osbich
Compliance Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
28 June 2019
Market Announcement
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)
Registered Office:
Level 17
500 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Ph: (03) 9614 0600
Fax: (03) 9614 0550
www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au
28 June 2019
Postal:
PO Box 1496
Mareeba QLD 4880
Ms Lauren Osbich
Advisor, Listings Compliance
ASX Compliance Pty Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Lauren,
Request for Trading Halt
Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by ASX Limited in respect of its shares (Shares) from commencement of trading on Friday, 28 June 2019.
The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by Speciality Metals in relation to the completion of the material acquisition and the implementation of the non-renounceable rights offer, both detailed in the ASX Announcement dated
14 May 2019 (Material Transaction).
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Speciality Metals provides the following information:
the trading halt is necessary for Speciality Metals to make an announcement to the market in relation to the Material Transaction;
the trading halt should remain in place until the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 unless, before that time, it makes an announcement in relation to the Material Transaction or requests that the trading halt be lifted;
Speciality Metals is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
-
Speciality Metals is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt. Yours sincerely
RH Krause
Executive Chairman
Speciality Metals International Limited
