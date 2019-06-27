Log in
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
Speciality Metals International : Trading Halt

06/27/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

Market Announcement

28 June 2019

Specialty Metals International Limited (ASX: SEI) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Specialty Metals International Limited ('SEI') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SEI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Lauren Osbich

Compliance Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

28 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

28 June 2019

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

Ms Lauren Osbich

Advisor, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Lauren,

Request for Trading Halt

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by ASX Limited in respect of its shares (Shares) from commencement of trading on Friday, 28 June 2019.

The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by Speciality Metals in relation to the completion of the material acquisition and the implementation of the non-renounceable rights offer, both detailed in the ASX Announcement dated

14 May 2019 (Material Transaction).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Speciality Metals provides the following information:

  1. the trading halt is necessary for Speciality Metals to make an announcement to the market in relation to the Material Transaction;
  2. the trading halt should remain in place until the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 unless, before that time, it makes an announcement in relation to the Material Transaction or requests that the trading halt be lifted;
  3. Speciality Metals is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
  4. Speciality Metals is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt. Yours sincerely

RH Krause

Executive Chairman

Speciality Metals International Limited

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 23:55:04 UTC
