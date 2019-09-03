Spectra7 Microsystems : Luxshare and Spectra7 Demonstrate CRXTM Active Copper Data Center Technology at ODCC

CRXTM Consortium Founded by Tencent and Spectra7 Gaining Momentum

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, Luxshare-ICT (“Luxshare”) a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions and Ruijie Networks (“Ruijie”) a leading network solution supplier of China will be demonstrating the first public showing of the new CRXTM Consortium Active Copper Cable technology that was recently announced on June 13th, 2019 by Tencent and Spectra7. The demonstration will show Luxshare cables with embedded Spectra7 chips operating with a Ruijie B6930 100Gbps Ethernet Switch. Luxshare, Ruijie and Spectra7 will be demonstrating the technology at the annual Open Data Center Summit (ODCC) 2019 show at the Beijing International Convention Center in Beijing from September 3-4.

“Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry and we are proud to be collaborating with them and Tencent in the formation of the CRXTM Consortium,” said Jinhua Chen, Data Center GM at Luxshare-ICT. “This demonstration with Ruijie Networks clearly demonstrates the value this technology brings to next generation networks in terms of cost and power.”

As one of China’s largest tech companies, Tencent continues its rapid expansion of data centers around the world with a keen interest in improving efficiency. The formation of the CRXTM Consortium is meant to accelerate the adoption of advanced connectivity technology from Spectra7 that will allow significantly lower cost and power interconnects to be used in new data centers.

“Luxshare and Ruijie are technology and market leaders in China’s fast growing data center network market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Their adoption of CRXTM technology from Spectra7 is a significant milestone in the upcoming volume deployment of our data center product line."

The demonstration will be shown at Luxshare-ICT booth C08-09.

About Luxshare-ICT

Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code:002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com.

About Ruijie Networks

Ruijie Networks (SZ: 002396) is a leading network solution supplier of China. We focus on customer benefits and strive to improve the network application experience of our customers through continuous technological innovation. Ruijie Networks provides end-to-end network solutions for telecom carriers, financial services, government agencies, education and enterprises to create values for customer networks.

Ruijie Networks has 40 branches with sales and services covering Asia, Europe, North America and South America. Currently, we have more than 4,000 employees, of which 2,000 are R&D engineers working in 5 R&D centers located in Fuzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.ruijienetworks.com

About the CRX Consortium

The CRX Consortium’s mission is to promote and accelerate the adoption of lower cost, power and latency interconnects that use analog-based linear active copper cable technology. The group is developing a standard that will allow cables from different suppliers to meet stringent requirements that will enable broad interoperability between network equipment. For more information, visit www.crxconsortium.org

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

