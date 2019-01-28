Spectra7 Microsystems : Partners with Luxshare to Demonstrate 400G OSFP Active Copper Cables

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a
leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for
broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be partnering
with Luxshare-ICT (“Luxshare”) to demonstrate OSFP format Active Copper
Cables (ACCs) using Spectra7 technology in a live demo passing 400Gbps
Ethernet traffic generated by a state-of-the-art 12.6 Tbps switch.
Spectra7 and Luxshare will be demonstrating the technology at the DesignCon
2019 show at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley from
January 30-31.
“Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center
interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them
to demonstrate next-generation high-speed solutions,” said Jinhua Chen,
Enterprise GM at Luxshare-ICT. “This collaboration highlights our vision
to build relationships that benefit our customers, partners, and provide
flexible solutions to their toughest challenges.”
Luxshare-ICT, a leader in high performance interconnects and cable
assemblies, has selected Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM technology
for integration into this new line of OSFP Active Copper Cables. The
embedded Spectra7 GC2502
Linear EQ Chips dramatically increase the length of standard copper
cables by almost 3 times. This enables a significant number of cables in
the 3 to 7m range to remain copper-based instead of having to switch to
optical solutions which are dramatically higher in power and cost.
“Luxshare is a technology and market leader in the data center
interconnect market,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “Their adoption of
our GaugeChangerTM technology is a significant milestone in
the coming volume deployment of our data center product line.”
GaugeChangerTM is an innovative and disruptive technology
that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and
power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50
Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.
Luxshare will be showcasing OSFP ACC Cables with Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM
technology at Booth 717 at DesignCon.
About Luxshare-ICT
Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code:002475) is a global designer and
manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for
consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to
flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships,
Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative
solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com.
About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor
company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to
enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics
manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data
centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose,
California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock,
Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.
Cautionary Notes
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
“forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of
historical fact contained in this press release, including, without
limitation, those regarding the Company’s future financial position and
results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans,
objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed
by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”,
“plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”,
“forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar
expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements.
These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the
Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future
events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to
predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is
expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or
achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the
risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual MD&A for the year ended
December 31, 2017. Management provides forward-looking statements
because it believes they provide useful information to investors when
considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to
place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all
of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are
qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements
or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the
actual results or developments will be realized or, even if
substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences
to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are
made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no
obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information,
events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
