Spectra7 Microsystems : Receives Multiple Orders from Cable Partners for First Data Center Deployments in China

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a
leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for
broadband connectivity markets, today announced that it has received
significant product orders from two leading cable assembly partners in
China for the company’s GC2502 chips. These innovative Spectra7 active
copper cable (“ACC”) devices will enable cable assemblers to deliver
lower power and lower cost interconnects to major data center operators
in China starting in Q4 2018.
“We have had extensive discussions with China’s leading data center
operators as well as cable assembly partners about how they can
capitalize upon Spectra7’s lower power and cost for their hyperscale
data centers,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “Our partners appreciated
our ACC value proposition and engaged with us immediately. We expect
these to be the first of many orders over the next few months as we ramp
to mass production.”
Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM technology is an innovative and
disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths
without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at
25Gbps NRZ and 50Gbps PAM4 supporting Ethernet standards of
25/50/100/200/400 Gbps.
Spectra7’s GaugeChanger™ enabled ACC’s can replace Active Optical Cables
(“AOC”) for lengths up to 7m, which account for over 90% of the links in
a typical data center. At a savings of 28 watts per interconnect, this
adds up to almost 900 watts per 32 port Top-of-Rack switch (which
depending on electricity
prices1 could reduce operating expenses by up to $20
million a year per data center). A large data center using Spectra7
technology can save several megawatts and over 10,000
metric tons2 per year of carbon emissions by
incorporating ACCs over AOCs.
About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor
company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to
enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics
manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data
centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose,
California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and
Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.
Cautionary Notes
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
“forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of
historical fact contained in this press release, including, without
limitation, those regarding expected data center orders, the Company’s
future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed
acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements
preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”,
“aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”,
“anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”,
“should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are
forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts
but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and
projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees
of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties
that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ
materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such
forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but
are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual
MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2017. Management provides
forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful
information to investors when considering their investment objectives
and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking
information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in
this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and
other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can
be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized
or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected
consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking
statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company
assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent
information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by
law.
References:
1 www.datacenterknowledge.com
(Annual cost of $5,000 per KW)
2 Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator:
https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator
