Spectra7 Microsystems : and BizLink to Demonstrate 100/200G Data Center Interconnects at DesignCon

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a
leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for
broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be partnering
with BizLink International Corp. to demonstrate 100 and 200G signaling
over a 7m 28AWG QSFP Active Copper Cable (ACC). Spectra7 and BizLink
will be demonstrating the technology at the DesignCon 2019 show at the
Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley from January 30-31.
“We are excited to be working with Spectra7 on showcasing Active Copper
Cable options for the rapidly expanding data center interconnect
market,” said Tristan Hsiao, Technical Marketing Manager at BizLink.
“Spectra7 has created a compelling solution to address the dramatically
increasing power and cost of data center interconnects.”
“BizLink is a global leader in the interconnect solutions market," said
Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The collaboration with them and demonstration
of our GaugeChangerTM technology is a significant milestone
in the coming volume deployment of our data center product line."
GaugeChangerTM is an innovative and disruptive technology
that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and
power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50
Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.
Spectra7 and BizLink will be showcasing QSFP ACC Cables with Spectra7’s
GaugeChangerTM technology at Booth #1239 at DesignCon.
About BizLink
BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our
mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading
global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are
environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing
essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of
industries such as IT and CE, motor vehicle, electrical appliances,
medical equipment, industrial, optical fiber communication, and solar.
Our fully vertically integrated business model includes manufacturing
sites in the United States, Mexico, Slovakia, Serbia, China, and
Malaysia. BizLink incorporates state-of-the-art facilities, advanced
manufacturing processes, and professional research and development
capabilities. Our global R&D and service teams in America, Europe, and
Asia strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their
innovative designs into reality. For more information please refer to
our website: https://www.bizlinktech.com/.
About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor
company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to
enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics
manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data
centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose,
California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock,
Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.
