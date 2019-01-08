Spectra7 Microsystems : and Legrand Showcase Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable Assembly at CES 2019

Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Active Copper Interconnect Features Spectra7's Latest Chip for High Bandwidth TVs and Displays

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Legrand North and Central America, the global leader in AV infrastructure, networking and digital systems, today announced that together, they are showcasing the latest Ultra High Speed HDMI cable assembly using Spectra7’s HomeTheaterTM active copper technology at the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES) in Las Vegas, NV from January 8th through the 11th, 2019.

“Spectra7 is the leader in the HDMI active copper cable market and we are happy to showcase this active cable using their latest cutting-edge technology,” said Nathan Bartholomew, VP/GM Residential AV at Legrand.

“Legrand is an innovation and industry leader in structured wiring solutions including their comprehensive line of HDMI cables that support the performance requirements for any application,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “We are thrilled that Legrand is integrating our technology into their cables and this joint demonstration is another major milestone supporting our leading HDMI active copper cable technology.”

HT8481 is the industry’s first Active Linear Cable Equalizer designed to support HDMI 2.1 active copper cables. HDMI® Specification 2.1 is the most recent update of the HDMI specification and supports a range of higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K60 and 4K120, and resolutions up to 10K. Dynamic HDR formats are also supported, and bandwidth capability is increased up to 48Gbps. Supporting the 48Gbps bandwidth is the new Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable. The cable ensures high-bandwidth dependent features are delivered including uncompressed 8K video with HDR.

Legrand will be showcasing this HDMI cable with Spectra7’s HT8481 technology at the HDMI Forum Booth at LVCC South Hall 1, Booth #20208.

ABOUT SPECTRA7’S HT8481 SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICE

The HT8481 will support HDMI 2.1 data rates up to 48Gbps, while remaining backward compatible with all previous HDMI products. Initially available in module format, the HT8481 will enable cable assemblers to quickly produce HDMI 2.1 Active Copper Cables. Sample HT8481 based embedded cable devices will be available in Q4 2018.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands, are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a Divison of Legrand which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

