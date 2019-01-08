Spectra7 Microsystems : and Legrand Showcase Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable Assembly at CES 2019

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a
leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for
broadband connectivity markets, and Legrand North and Central America,
the global leader in AV infrastructure, networking and digital
systems, today announced that together, they are showcasing the latest
Ultra High Speed HDMI cable assembly using Spectra7’s HomeTheaterTM
active copper technology at the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES) in
Las Vegas, NV from January 8th through the 11th, 2019.
“Spectra7 is the leader in the HDMI active copper cable market and we
are happy to showcase this active cable using their latest cutting-edge
technology,” said Nathan Bartholomew, VP/GM Residential AV at Legrand.
“Legrand is an innovation and industry leader in structured wiring
solutions including their comprehensive line of HDMI cables that support
the performance requirements for any application,” said Spectra7 CEO
Raouf Halim. “We are thrilled that Legrand is integrating our technology
into their cables and this joint demonstration is another major
milestone supporting our leading HDMI active copper cable technology.”
HT8481 is the industry’s first Active Linear Cable Equalizer designed to
support HDMI 2.1 active copper cables. HDMI® Specification 2.1 is the
most recent update of the HDMI specification and supports a range of
higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K60 and 4K120, and
resolutions up to 10K. Dynamic HDR formats are also supported, and
bandwidth capability is increased up to 48Gbps. Supporting the 48Gbps
bandwidth is the new Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable. The cable ensures
high-bandwidth dependent features are delivered including uncompressed
8K video with HDR.
Legrand will be showcasing this HDMI cable with Spectra7’s HT8481
technology at the HDMI Forum Booth at LVCC South Hall 1, Booth #20208.
ABOUT SPECTRA7’S HT8481 SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICE
The HT8481 will support HDMI 2.1 data rates up to 48Gbps, while
remaining backward compatible with all previous HDMI products. Initially
available in module format, the HT8481 will enable cable assemblers to
quickly produce HDMI 2.1 Active Copper Cables. Sample HT8481 based
embedded cable devices will be available in Q4 2018.
ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor
company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to
enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics
manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data
centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose,
California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and
Little Rock, Arkansas.
About Legrand | AV
The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video
conferencing, screens, connectivity and display solutions enabling
amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions sold
principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus
and Vaddio brands, are accessible through numerous channels. The brands
of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in
the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000
global AV customers.
Legrand | AV is a Divison of Legrand which globally reported sales of
$6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and
Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and
product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite,
Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV,
Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion,
Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio,
Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris
and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI
World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us
