SPECTRIS (SXS)

SPECTRIS (SXS)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/14 12:19:19 pm
2361.5 GBp   -0.61%
2361.5 GBp   -0.61%
11:51aSPECTRIS : Completion of Buyback Programme
PU
08/07SPECTRIS : Notices
CO
08/06SPECTRIS : Notices
CO
Spectris : Completion of Buyback Programme

08/14/2018 | 11:51am CEST

Spectris plc

Completion of Buyback Programme

Spectris plc (the Company) announces that following the purchase of ordinary shares on 13 August 2018, the Company's £100 million share buyback programme managed by J.P. Morgan Securities plc which commenced on 5 March 2018 was completed in accordance with its terms. In aggregate, between 5 March 2018 and 13 August 2018, the Company repurchased 3,825,802 ordinary shares.

Enquiries:

Siobhán Andrews, Head of Corporate Affairs
+44 1784 470470

LEI: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10

Disclaimer

Spectris plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:50:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 564 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 152 M
Debt 2018 171 M
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 17,51
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 2 790 M
Chart SPECTRIS
Duration : Period :
Spectris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John E. O'Higgins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Graeme Watson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Russell John King Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martha Brown Wyrsch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRIS-4.46%3 561
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.52%65 735
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.98%46 538
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-4.21%44 861
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.93%41 226
EATON CORPORATION PLC1.95%34 902
