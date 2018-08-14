Spectris : Completion of Buyback Programme

Spectris plc
Completion of Buyback Programme
Spectris plc (the Company) announces that following the purchase of ordinary shares on 13 August 2018, the Company's £100 million share buyback programme managed by J.P. Morgan Securities plc which commenced on 5 March 2018 was completed in accordance with its terms. In aggregate, between 5 March 2018 and 13 August 2018, the Company repurchased 3,825,802 ordinary shares.
Enquiries:
Siobhán Andrews, Head of Corporate Affairs
+44 1784 470470
LEI: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
