Spectris plc    SXS   GB0003308607

SPECTRIS PLC

(SXS)
  
02/20 04:10:06 am
2868.5 GBp   +4.84%
Strong earnings help London stocks advance
RE
02:13aSPECTRIS : 2019 full year results
PU
SPECTRIS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
Strong earnings help London stocks advance

02/20/2020 | 03:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

London's FTSE 100 inched up on Thursday, led by an earnings-driven 5% rise in Smith+Nephew, while sharp gains in price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com and electrical engineering firm Spectris helped midcaps outperform.

The blue-chip index added 0.2%, with Smith+Nephew hitting a more than four-month high after the medical products maker topped annual sales expectations for 2019 and forecast another year of revenue growth.

The FTSE 250 rose 0.4%. Moneysupermarket.com, which said on Wednesday that its chief executive officer would step down, snapped a three-day losing streak and surged 8%. Spectris jumped 6.5% after its 2019 results.

Both British benchmark indexes advanced, even though a coronavirus outbreak in South Korea stoked fears that the health crisis would deepen globally.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
