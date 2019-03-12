Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.)

Federman & Sherwood announces that on March 7, 2019, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western
District of Wisconsin against Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE: SPB). The complaint alleges
violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of
issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market
which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during
the Class Period, which is June 14, 2016 through April 25, 2018.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Spectrum Brands
Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) shareholders who
purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a
member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later
than Monday, May 6, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire
Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal
requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and
participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you
have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of
your rights, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or,
visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com
