Spectrum Brands : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2019.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service. The Company is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands generated fiscal 2018 pro forma net sales of approximately $3.79 billion for the four continuing businesses in fiscal 2019 – Hardware & Home Improvement, Appliances, Global Pet Supplies, and Home & Garden. Fiscal 2018 reported net sales from continuing operations were approximately $3.15 billion. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005764/en/