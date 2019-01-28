Spectrum Brands : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of
Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the
Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2019 to
stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2019.
About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a
global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading
brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional
customer service. The Company is a leading supplier of
residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving
and grooming products, personal care products, small household
appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest
control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet
the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a portfolio of
market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®,
Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George
Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s
Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe
only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®,
Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. Based in
Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands generated fiscal 2018 pro forma
net sales of approximately $3.79 billion for the four continuing
businesses in fiscal 2019 – Hardware & Home Improvement, Appliances,
Global Pet Supplies, and Home & Garden. Fiscal 2018 reported
net sales from continuing operations were approximately $3.15 billion.
For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005764/en/