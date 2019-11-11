Log in
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

Spectrum Brands : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

11/11/2019

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2019.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service. The Company is a major supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, Black + Decker®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Tetra®, Marineland®, GloFish®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Healthy-Hide®, Digest-eeze™, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 798 M
EBIT 2019 337 M
Net income 2019 -61,6 M
Debt 2019 2 025 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 -47,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 2 320 M
Chart SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,86  $
Last Close Price 52,78  $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Maura Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas L. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Charles Ambrecht Independent Director
Norman S. Matthews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.25.47%2 320
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%59 330
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%9 369
NEWELL BRANDS INC.9.58%8 523
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.16.11%8 350
GROUPE SEB23.23%7 713
