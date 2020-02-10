Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.    SPB

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spectrum Brands : to Present at 2020 CAGNY Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:31am EST

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will participate in the 2020 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 19 in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Maura and Chief Operating Officer Randy Lewis at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on February 19. Spectrum Brands will provide a live webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS,
06:31aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Present at 2020 CAGNY Conference
BU
02/04SPECTRUM BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/03BRINGING COLOR TO LIFE : GloFish®LLC Introduces New Betta Species to Family of F..
BU
01/30SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
01/30HRG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30SPECTRUM BRANDS : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
01/28SPECTRUM BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
BU
01/09SPECTRUM BRANDS : to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Hold..
BU
01/08SPECTRUM BRANDS : Baldwin® Hardware, a Leading Brand of the Hardware & Home Impr..
AQ
01/06SPECTRUM BRANDS : Kwikset Introduces Halo™ Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock at CES 2..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 838 M
EBIT 2020 344 M
Net income 2020 104 M
Debt 2020 2 069 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 2 725 M
Chart SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,57  $
Last Close Price 59,37  $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Maura Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy Wade Smeltser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Charles Ambrecht Independent Director
Norman S. Matthews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.-7.65%2 955
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%55 117
NEWELL BRANDS INC.4.37%8 468
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 359
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.92%8 303
ELECTROLUX AB-0.74%7 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group