Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc    SPB

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC

(SPB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spectrum Brands : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 5 in Boston.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Doug Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) on September 5.

Spectrum Brands will provide a live webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS I
06:31aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on S..
BU
08/21SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19SPECTRUM BRANDS PET : LLC Highlights Heritage of Innovation at 2019 SuperZoo Con..
PR
08/07SPECTRUM BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/07SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/07HRG : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07SPECTRUM BRANDS :   Spectrum Brands Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter R..
BU
08/01SPECTRUM BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
BU
07/22SPECTRUM BRANDS : Dog Grooming Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2024| Spect..
AQ
07/11SPECTRUM BRANDS : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 804 M
EBIT 2019 351 M
Net income 2019 -61,1 M
Debt 2019 2 027 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 -46,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 2 273 M
Chart SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,86  $
Last Close Price 51,48  $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Maura Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas L. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Charles Ambrecht Director
Norman S. Matthews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC21.85%2 273
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%49 526
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%7 808
GROUPE SEB24.11%7 738
NEWELL BRANDS-14.90%6 698
ELECTROLUX AB16.73%6 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group