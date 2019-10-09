Log in
Spectrum Brands : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on November 13

10/09/2019 | 11:31am BST

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 before the markets open on Wednesday, November 13.

Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on November 13 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-556-5260 and international participants may call 973-532-4903. The conference call ID number is 2599423. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com.

A replay of the live webcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 27. To access this replay, all participants may call 855-859-2056 and use the same conference call ID number.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
