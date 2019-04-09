Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc    SPB

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC

(SPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spectrum Brands : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on May 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 before the markets open on Wednesday, May 8.

Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on May 8 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-556-5260 and international participants may call 973-532-4903. The conference call ID number is 9293064. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com.

A replay of the live webcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 22. To access this replay, all participants may call 855-859-2056 and use the same conference call ID number.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS I
06:31aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Hol..
BU
04/05SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
03/27SPECTRUM BRANDS : Partners with Thalia Sodi To Launch 'Smarter Technology. Bette..
PR
03/21DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/21SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Sued for Misleading Sha..
BU
03/20SPECTRUM BRANDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
03/19Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Spectrum ..
BU
More news
Chart SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Maura Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas L. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Charles Ambrecht Director
Norman S. Matthews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC36.57%2 839
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%52 537
GROUPE SEB42.82%9 118
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 866
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.25.26%8 499
ELECTROLUX AB28.27%7 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About