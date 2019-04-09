Spectrum Brands : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on May 8

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 before the markets open on Wednesday, May 8.

Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on May 8 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-556-5260 and international participants may call 973-532-4903. The conference call ID number is 9293064. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com.

A replay of the live webcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 22. To access this replay, all participants may call 855-859-2056 and use the same conference call ID number.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005111/en/