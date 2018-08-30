Spectrum Global Solutions Continues to Receive Millions in New Contract Awards

LONGWOOD, Fla., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc., (OTC:SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network services and staffing solutions to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, has received over $1.1 Million in new contract awards in the last 30 days. This increase in business is an industry-wide increase in demand for services and solutions associated with network upgrades. The new customer orders received by Spectrum include network audit, fiber deployment, structured cabling, fiber and small cell design services and project staffing solutions. This work has already commenced and the revenue will be begin to be realized in Q3.

Roger Ponder, CEO said, “These new contracts and purchase orders are indicative of the tremendous growth being experienced in this industry as new network infrastructure is deployed to bolster end user client services.

Mr. Ponder added: “With these new contracts we are tracking in excess of a $32 Million annual gross revenue run rate. We are increasing our profit margins on this revenue and reducing our cost of capital as we increase shareholder value”.

About Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc.:

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries AW Solutions and ADEX Corp. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at SEC.gov.

