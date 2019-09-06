Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : Announces Poziotinib Data Being Presented at the IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, is developing poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) EGFR exon 20 mutations and beyond. New clinical data from the poziotinib Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial in NSCLC EGFR exon 20 mutations, conducted by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will be presented during the IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer taking place in Barcelona, Spain from September 7-10, 2019.

“There continues to be investigator interest in poziotinib’s unique characteristics to address NSCLC mutations, including exon 20 and other mutations, which have limited or no treatment options,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “The data presented at this conference by our scientific collaborators at MD Anderson further expands the body of evidence supporting poziotinib’s role in lung cancer and helps us gain new insights into its full potential.”

Abstracts of interest include:

Activity of Poziotinib and Other 2nd-Gen Quinazoline EGFR TKIs in Atypical Exon18 and Acquired Osimertinib Resistance Mutants

Abstract P1.14-08, Targeted Therapy Track, poster presentation, Sunday, September 8, 9:45 am – 6:00 pm CET in Fira De Barcelona, Gran Via, Exhibit Hall

Identification of Mechanisms of Acquired Resistance to Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Abstract MA09.03, Targeted Therapy Track, mini oral session, Sunday, September 8, 3:25-3:30 pm CET at Fira De Barcelona, Gran Via, Room Melbourne (1991)

Full abstracts can be found by visiting https://library.iaslc.org/conference-program?product_id=15.

“NSCLC patients with exon 20 insertion mutations have a poor prognosis and very limited treatment options. We are diligently developing poziotinib and look forward to topline results from cohort 1 of our Spectrum-sponsored Phase 2 study in the fourth quarter,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceutical.

About Poziotinib

Poziotinib is a novel, oral epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR TKI) that inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity of EGFR (HER1) as well as HER2 and HER4. Importantly this leads to the inhibition of the proliferation of tumor cells that overexpress these receptors. Mutations or overexpression/amplification of EGFR family receptors have been associated with a number of different cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), breast cancer, and gastric cancer. The full poziotinib targeted therapy clinical program is focused on four development areas for EGFR and HER2 mutations, including previously treated NSCLC, first-line NSCLC, treatment of other solid tumors and combination therapy.

Spectrum received exclusive license from Hanmi Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize poziotinib worldwide, excluding Korea and China. Poziotinib is currently being investigated by Spectrum and Hanmi in several trials in multiple solid tumors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted drug products, with a primary focus in hematology and oncology. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements that relate to Spectrum’s business and its future, including the Company’s ability to advance development of its late-stage pipeline assets, the ability of poziotinib to meet currently unaddressed medical needs and the size of the potential markets, the timing of the results of cohort 1 and cohort 2 in Spectrum’s ZENEITH20 clinical trial, the future potential of Spectrum’s existing drug pipeline, the progression of the poziotinib development program and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Spectrum and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing pre-clinical and clinical data, the possibility that Spectrum's new and existing drug candidates, including poziotinib, may not ultimately prove to be safe or effective, the possibility that Spectrum's new and existing drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer, or more cost efficient than competing drugs, and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Spectrum in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Spectrum for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Spectrum.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

