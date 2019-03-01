Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : Announces the Completion of the Sale of its Marketed Portfolio

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical
company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today
completed the sale of its portfolio of seven FDA-approved
hematology/oncology products to Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C., a step-down
subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, India.
“The completion of this sale marks a significant pivot point in
Spectrum’s history as we focus our efforts on our two promising late
stage assets, ROLONTIS® and poziotinib,” stated Joe Turgeon,
President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “This transaction puts us
in a strong capital position for the next chapter of our growth.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Acrotech will make a $158.8 million
up-front cash payment which represents the original payment of $160
million less certain purchase price adjustments for certain R&D
activities. In addition, the company is eligible to receive up to $140
million in milestone payments. Spectrum has also reduced its staff by
approximately 40 percent with the majority of impacted staff
transitioning to Acrotech. Spectrum has retained a core group of
commercial leadership talent to launch ROLONTIS® and
poziotinib.
The seven products included in the sale are: FUSILEV®
(levoleucovorin), FOLOTYN® (pralatrexate injection), ZEVALIN®
(ibritumomab tiuxetan), MARQIBO® (vinCRIStine sulfate
LIPOSOME injection), BELEODAQ® (belinostat) for injection,
EVOMELA® (melphalan) for injection, and KHAPZORYTM
(levoleucovorin).
Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Spectrum. Paul
Hastings LLP acted as exclusive legal counsel to Spectrum.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted drug
products, with a primary focus in hematology and oncology. Spectrum has
a strong track record of successfully executing across the
biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring
differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully
gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive
healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel
assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential
to transform the company in the near future. More information on
Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.
Forward-looking statement - Certain statements in this press release
may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended to date. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of
matters, including, without limitation, statements that relate to
Spectrum’s business and its future, including the Company’s ability to
complete the reported transaction within 90 days, or at all, the cash
proceeds expected to be received from the transaction, including the
amount and likelihood of receipt of any regulatory- and
sales-based milestone payments, the Company’s planned use of the
proceeds from the transaction, including the Company’s ability to
advance development of its two late-stage pipeline assets and enhance
its business development efforts with the expected proceeds, the results
expected to be realized from the planned staff reduction, the future
potential of Spectrum’s existing drug pipeline and other statements that
are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking
statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations
and assumptions of the management of Spectrum and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these
forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to
differ include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties inherent in
regulatory approval of the transaction, risks related to our ability to
meet the regulatory- and sales-based milestones set forth in the
transaction documents and other risks that are described in further
detail in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Company does not plan to update any such
forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update
the information contained in this press release except as required by
law.
