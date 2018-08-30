Spectrum Rare Earths : Results of Meeting

(ASX: SPX)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 August, 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of Spectrum Rare Earths Limited (SPX or Company) advise that at the general meeting of the shareholders held today, the resolutions considered were all passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Resolution For Against Abstain/ Exclude Discretionary 1 Ratification of prior issue of shares under LR7.1 111,652,340 ‐ ‐ 36,400,000 2 Ratification of prior issue of shares under LR7.1A 63,572,480 ‐ 73,079,860 11,400,000 3 Approval to issue options to DJ Carmichael Pty Ltd 98,161,480 36,000 13,454,860 36,400,000 4 Ratification of prior issue of options to Paul Adams 111,033,194 619,146 ‐ 36,400,000 5 Change of Company Name 110,752,340 900,000 ‐ 36,400,000

For and on behalf of the Board of Spectrum Rare Earths Limited

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Mr Paul Adams

Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 9369 1195

Email: paul@spectrumrareearths.com.au

