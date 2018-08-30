Log in
SPECTRUM RARE EARTHS LTD (SPX)
End-of-day quote  - 08/30
0.006 AUD   +20.00%
10:37aSPECTRUM RARE E : Results of Meeting
PU
08/08SPECTRUM RARE E : Company Update Carr Fire
PU
05/29SPECTRUM RARE E : Updated Contact Details
PU
Spectrum Rare Earths : Results of Meeting

08/30/2018 | 10:37am CEST

(ASX: SPX)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 August, 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of Spectrum Rare Earths Limited (SPX or Company) advise that at the general meeting of the shareholders held today, the resolutions considered were all passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain/ Exclude

Discretionary

1

Ratification of prior issue of shares under LR7.1

111,652,340

36,400,000

2

Ratification of prior issue of shares under LR7.1A

63,572,480

73,079,860

11,400,000

3

Approval to issue options to DJ Carmichael Pty Ltd

98,161,480

36,000

13,454,860

36,400,000

4

Ratification of prior issue of options to Paul Adams

111,033,194

619,146

36,400,000

5

Change of Company Name

110,752,340

900,000

36,400,000

For and on behalf of the Board of Spectrum Rare Earths Limited

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Mr Paul Adams

Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 9369 1195

Email: paul@spectrumrareearths.com.au

Registered Office: 1/827 Beaufort Street, Mt Lawley, WA 6052 | T: 08 9369 1195

ABN: 94 115 770 226 |info@spectrumrareearths.com.au| www.spectrumrareearths.com.au

Disclaimer

Spectrum Rare Earths Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:26 UTC
