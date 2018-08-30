Spectrum Rare Earths : Results of Meeting

(ASX: SPX)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
30 August, 2018
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
The Directors of Spectrum Rare Earths Limited (SPX or Company) advise that at the general meeting of the shareholders held today, the resolutions considered were all passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain/ Exclude
|
Discretionary
|
1
|
Ratification of prior issue of shares under LR7.1
|
111,652,340
|
‐
|
‐
|
36,400,000
|
2
|
Ratification of prior issue of shares under LR7.1A
|
63,572,480
|
‐
|
73,079,860
|
11,400,000
|
3
|
Approval to issue options to DJ Carmichael Pty Ltd
|
98,161,480
|
36,000
|
13,454,860
|
36,400,000
|
4
|
Ratification of prior issue of options to Paul Adams
|
111,033,194
|
619,146
|
‐
|
36,400,000
|
5
|
Change of Company Name
|
110,752,340
|
900,000
|
‐
|
36,400,000
For and on behalf of the Board of Spectrum Rare Earths Limited
Mark Pitts
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Mr Paul Adams
Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 9369 1195
Email: paul@spectrumrareearths.com.au
