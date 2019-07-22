Log in
Speedcast Government Awarded IDIQ Subcontract to Support U.S. Government Customer

07/22/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
Awarded IDIQ Subcontract

Gaithersburg, MD, United States (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) (FRA:7SC) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) Government was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) subcontract in support of a US government defense contractor to provide technical and professional services.

The subcontract has a ceiling value of approximately $5M over a 5-year term. During the term of the subcontract, Speedcast Government will provide access control, communications and surveillance services across five geographic locations.

"Speedcast Government is proud to have been selected as a strategic partner on this program," said Moe Abutaleb, CEO of Speedcast Government. "The support we will be providing is consistent with our approach of going beyond connectivity and adding value on-the-ground for our customers."



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

© ABN Newswire 2019
