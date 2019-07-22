Speedcast Government Awarded IDIQ Subcontract to Support U.S. Government Customer

Gaithersburg, MD, United States (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) (FRA:7SC) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) Government was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) subcontract in support of a US government defense contractor to provide technical and professional services.



The subcontract has a ceiling value of approximately $5M over a 5-year term. During the term of the subcontract, Speedcast Government will provide access control, communications and surveillance services across five geographic locations.



"Speedcast Government is proud to have been selected as a strategic partner on this program," said Moe Abutaleb, CEO of Speedcast Government. "The support we will be providing is consistent with our approach of going beyond connectivity and adding value on-the-ground for our customers."







