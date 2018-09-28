Speedcast International Ltd Achieves Three Global Certifications

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that it has achieved three global certifications: Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHSAS 18001), ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management, and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management. With these three certifications, Speedcast has reached its goal of acquiring global certification by the end of September 2018.



"Obtaining three global certifications simultaneously is a huge accomplishment," said John Truschinger, EVP Speedcast. "OHSAS 18001 ensures health, safety and wellbeing of employees, contractors and the public. ISO 9001 shows our ongoing commitment to quality improvement, which in turn drives increased customer satisfaction and improved cost effectiveness. Our ISO 14001 program manages, controls and improves our environmental operational impact. I want to thank everyone for all their hard work, energy and commitment to making Speedcast an exceptional company for our customers, employees and partners."



To simplify the process, Speedcast contracted with a single accreditation company, NQA, for all three certifications.







About Speedcast International Ltd:



Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.





Source:



Speedcast International Ltd





Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki Vice President, Global Marketing Speedcast International Ltd E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com T: +1-832-668-2634