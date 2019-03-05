Speedcast International Ltd CEO to Present at Deutsche Bank 2019 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier will attend the Deutsche Bank 2019 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference taking place at the Breakers Hotel Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, 12 March 2019.



For those attending the conference on 12 March 2019, Pierre-Jean Beylier will hold a Q&A session at 10:35am and will participate in the Satellite Panel at 3:10pm on Tuesday, 12 March 2019.







About Speedcast International Ltd:



Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com





