Speedcast International Ltd Extends Mobile Services to Remote Locations in Central America

Miami, Florida, United States (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced it has won a new contract with a subsidiary of one of the largest mobile operators in the Americas to increase mobile coverage in Central America.



Speedcast will use an extensive satellite network to provide cellular backhaul and VPN services for consumers and enterprises in Nicaragua and other countries in Central America. The Speedcast technology will provide the region access to best-in-class services that will enable mobile carriers to expand their 3G and 4G services throughout the region. Carriers will also be able to provide high-speed VPN services for enterprises that want to increase the speed and security of their critical communications and expand into areas that don't have connectivity today.



In regions with very dense vegetation, satellite transport solutions are the best way to reach remote populations to enable people to communicate and break down the digital divide. Speedcast's cellular backhaul solution will also help deliver a premium enterprise service that will spur economic growth in remote areas of Central America.



"We continue to see strong demand for connectivity in emerging markets, and with our satellite services, local carriers in Central America will be able to greatly expand their mobile networks in order to provide services to people and business that aren't connected today or that are not satisfied with their current communications options," said Erwan Emilian, EVP, Enterprise & Emerging Markets at Speedcast. "We look forward to working with this new customer as they shift from a competitor's network to Speedcast. We are proud that they trust Speedcast to provide best-in-class critical communication services that will enable them to grow their business in the region."







