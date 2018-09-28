Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speedcast International Ltd    SDA   AU000000SDA9

SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (SDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Speedcast International Ltd Honored with Service Provider of the Year Award at VSAT Global 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:10am CEST
Honored with Service Provider of the Year Award at VSAT Global 2018

London, United Kingdom (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced that the company was honored by receiving the 2018 "Service Provider of the Year" award at the VSAT Stellar Awards during VSAT Global 2018 in London last week.

The Service Provider of the Year award recognizes Speedcast for developing its new industry-leading "network of networks", comprised of the world's most robust Ku-band network coupled with global capabilities on C-band, L-band, Ka-band and alternate access technologies such as 4G/LTE and terrestrial links. The combined network provides users with access to the largest global system of satellites available, combining wide beam satellites for coverage and narrower higher throughput beams for better efficiency and bigger bandwidth. This approach enhances flexibility and redundancy, allowing customers to meet their dynamic business needs and achieve a consistent user experience globally. Several industry-firsts in multiple segments have been achieved by the company this year leveraging its recently-upgraded world-class global "network of networks".

"Speedcast is extremely honored to be recognized by VSAT Global and the VSAT Stellar Awards committee as the Service Provider of the Year," says PJ Beylier, Speedcast CEO. "We have worked hard in 2018 to integrate our assets from the acquisitions over the past few years into this unique "network of networks", which leverages our many invaluable partnerships and assets to create a network that is flexible, redundant and addresses each customer's needs. Providing a great customer experience is at the forefront of our values and goals at Speedcast, and having the right network with global scale and options to serve our customers in all industry segments is the core of our success. We look forward to continuing the evolution of this network as the industry grows, leveraging all relevant access technologies to ensure that we remain agile and in touch with our customers' requirements."

For more information about Speedcast, visit www.speedcast.com or contact marketing@speedcast.com



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
03:10aSpeedcast International Ltd Honored with Service Provider of the Year Award ..
AW
03:07aSPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Honored with Service Provider of the Yea..
AQ
03:00aSpeedcast International Ltd and In Aria! Networks Form Exclusive Partnership
AW
02:57aSPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) and In Aria! Networks Form Exclusive Par..
AQ
02:45aSpeedcast International Ltd Achieves Three Global Certifications
AW
02:43aSPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Achieves Three Global Certifications
AQ
09/26SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Announces Pricing of $175 Million Increm..
AQ
09/26Speedcast International Ltd Announces Pricing of $175 Million Incremental Te..
AW
09/18SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Lenders' Presentation for Globecomm Acqu..
AQ
09/18Speedcast International Ltd Lenders' Presentation for Globecomm Acquisition
AW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Speedcast Intl Ltd 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/28Speedcast to acquire Globecomm for $135M 
08/28Speedcast Intl Ltd reports 1H results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 870 M
EBIT 2018 98,1 M
Net income 2018 27,0 M
Debt 2018 672 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 30,92
P/E ratio 2019 14,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 958 M
Chart SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speedcast International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,19  AUD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Jean Beylier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Angus MacKay Chairman
Keith Johnson COO & Senior Vice President-Energy Services
Clive Cuthell Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John L. Truschinger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD-26.68%694
SES31.98%9 581
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS6.40%5 593
INMARSAT1.39%3 027
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC73.31%2 337
THAICOM PCL--.--%335
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.