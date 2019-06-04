Speedcast International Ltd Introduces ECDIS Charts Distribution Service

Oslo, Norway, Norway (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, is pleased to announce that Delta FLEET will be available to Speedcast's global Maritime customers. Delta FLEET, which includes chart updates, publications and notices to mariners, is available for L-band transmission to customers with Inmarsat's FleetBroadband service. The solution is based on SRH Marine's chart distribution platform, which includes the SRH Pilot and SRH Plug. All chart updates are distributed automatically to the ECDIS Stations for a flat fee, making it a seamless and cost-effective Electronic Navigational Charts (ENC) solution for safer route planning.



Over the past few decades, ships have relied on Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) updates that come through physical media, such as USB sticks and CDs. This method has proven to be both resource intensive and costly, with dispatches regularly missing their targeted vessels. With Delta FLEET, ships receive automatic and secure encrypted updates directly to their ECDIS stations via a secure VPN. The Delta FLEET service runs over a dedicated channel powered by FleetBroadband that operates independently from primary crew and business traffic.



"The rapid development in technology and demand for digitalization is changing the entire Maritime sector. A simple and cost-effective ENC solution can be a critical piece of our Maritime customers' digital transformation strategies," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "By offering Delta FLEET to our customers, we are unifying vital elements such as mission critical chart information and dedicated connectivity at a predictable cost. The complexity of managing electronic charts and publications for each voyage, and subsequent weekly updates, is vastly simplified through the SRH Pilot platform, which can be hosted on a PC or Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway. With our suite of applications and solutions under Speedcast Atlas, we continue to bring to market new best-in-class services to support our customers."



"During the past year we have been working closely with Speedcast to create a hassle-free solution for electronic chart and publication distribution,'' said Panayiotis Giannoulis, Chief Operating Officer at SRH Marine. "We look forward to continuing the partnership with Speedcast to bring innovation to the Maritime industry."







About Speedcast International Ltd:



Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com





Source:



Speedcast International Ltd





Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki Vice President, Global Marketing Speedcast International Ltd E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com T: +1-832-668-2634