Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speedcast International Ltd    SDA   AU000000SDA9

SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Speedcast International Ltd Introduces ECDIS Charts Distribution Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
Introduces ECDIS Charts Distribution Service

Oslo, Norway, Norway (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, is pleased to announce that Delta FLEET will be available to Speedcast's global Maritime customers. Delta FLEET, which includes chart updates, publications and notices to mariners, is available for L-band transmission to customers with Inmarsat's FleetBroadband service. The solution is based on SRH Marine's chart distribution platform, which includes the SRH Pilot and SRH Plug. All chart updates are distributed automatically to the ECDIS Stations for a flat fee, making it a seamless and cost-effective Electronic Navigational Charts (ENC) solution for safer route planning.

Over the past few decades, ships have relied on Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) updates that come through physical media, such as USB sticks and CDs. This method has proven to be both resource intensive and costly, with dispatches regularly missing their targeted vessels. With Delta FLEET, ships receive automatic and secure encrypted updates directly to their ECDIS stations via a secure VPN. The Delta FLEET service runs over a dedicated channel powered by FleetBroadband that operates independently from primary crew and business traffic.

"The rapid development in technology and demand for digitalization is changing the entire Maritime sector. A simple and cost-effective ENC solution can be a critical piece of our Maritime customers' digital transformation strategies," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "By offering Delta FLEET to our customers, we are unifying vital elements such as mission critical chart information and dedicated connectivity at a predictable cost. The complexity of managing electronic charts and publications for each voyage, and subsequent weekly updates, is vastly simplified through the SRH Pilot platform, which can be hosted on a PC or Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway. With our suite of applications and solutions under Speedcast Atlas, we continue to bring to market new best-in-class services to support our customers."

"During the past year we have been working closely with Speedcast to create a hassle-free solution for electronic chart and publication distribution,'' said Panayiotis Giannoulis, Chief Operating Officer at SRH Marine. "We look forward to continuing the partnership with Speedcast to bring innovation to the Maritime industry."



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
09:00pSpeedcast International Ltd Introduces ECDIS Charts Distribution Service
AW
05/27SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Connects 23 Rural Courts for Colombian G..
AQ
05/23SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Partners with World's Greatest Modern Da..
AQ
05/19SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) 2019 AGM - CEO Presentation to Sharehold..
AQ
05/18SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL : Provides Connectivity for Hospitals in Papua New Guine..
AQ
05/16SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Creates Custom Connectivity Solution for..
AQ
05/14Speedcast International Ltd Major U.S. Merchandiser Keeps Broadcast Producti..
AW
04/30SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Macquarie Australia 2019 Conference Pres..
AQ
04/27SPEEDCAST (ASX : SDA) Brings Seamless Connectivity to Indian Waters with Nelco P..
AQ
04/27SPEEDCAST (ASX : SDA) Strengthens Team With Appointment of Barrie Woolston as Se..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 775 M
EBIT 2019 79,2 M
Net income 2019 23,9 M
Debt 2019 531 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 25,74
P/E ratio 2020 16,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 609 M
Chart SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speedcast International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Jean Joseph Andre Beylier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Angus MacKay Chairman
Sebastien Lehnherr Chief Operating Officer
Clive Cuthell Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John L. Truschinger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD25.77%609
SES-19.78%6 941
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-9.30%4 087
INMARSAT44.27%3 204
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC15.50%2 768
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-14.24%796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About