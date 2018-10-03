Log in
Speedcast International Ltd Launches Quick-Deploy Auto-Point Antenna Solution

10/03/2018 | 07:40pm EDT
Launches Quick-Deploy Auto-Point Antenna Solution

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today launched the VR7 auto-point antenna, a quick-deploy antenna solution providing critical connectivity in the most remote locations worldwide. Speedcast is the exclusive international partner for the VR7 antenna manufactured by Virgin Technologies.

The VR7 1.2-meter auto-point antenna offers seamless connectivity to C-, Ku- and Ka-band satellite communications anywhere in the world. The simple setup takes only minutes to connect and power on, and allows companies to maintain critical operations and crew safety in the most challenging and remote environments, with access to crucial applications such as web, e-mail, VPN, VoIP and more. The VR7 includes technology that automatically connects to the best available network and can be deployed on the ground or mounted to a vehicle or skid platform, making it versatile and ideal for use by military, government, energy, mining and humanitarian or disaster recovery organizations.

"The VR7 auto-point antenna is an innovative, reliable solution for companies performing critical jobs in remote locations around in the world," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing & Business Development, Speedcast. "This antenna can be set up virtually anywhere, on any surface and will connect to C-, Ku- or Ka-band satellite beams automatically, based on the best available connectivity option. With so many of our customers requiring remote connectivity in challenging environments, this product enhances the Speedcast connectivity offerings and offers a reliable solution wherever the users are operating."

For more information about Speedcast or the VR7 antenna solution, contact marketing@speedcast.com.



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,500 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

© ABN Newswire 2018
