SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD
Speedcast International Ltd and In Aria! Networks Form Exclusive Partnership

09/28/2018 | 03:00am CEST
and In Aria! Networks Form Exclusive Partnership

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced a long-term partnership with In Aria! Networks in conjunction with the launch of a range of solutions for the Speedcast Media Network. In Aria! Networks, a leading live and secure video transport service provider, will provide Speedcast's managed transport solution, which will be integral to the Speedcast Media Network. Market development will be led by In Aria! CEO Alberto Carpenè, as he takes on this additional role at Speedcast.

The Speedcast Media Network is a new hybrid content platform that provides digital content - from entertainment to sport feeds - anywhere, anytime. Joining forces with In Aria! Networks will take it to the next level and help Speedcast gain solid footing in the larger media sector.

In Aria! Networks' technology will first be used as a secure video transport layer for media live feeds. Through the exclusive partnership, Speedcast will deploy In Aria! Networks' Ottvideo CDN infrastructure and video quality monitoring support. In Aria! routing software will be used in many of Speedcast's global points of presence and will become a key component of the Speedcast Media Network. Carpenè will invest time and resources supporting the integration and implementation, as well as its deployment on a global basis.

Speedcast and In Aria! will also work together on research and development to improve and extend the scope of the In Aria! cloud platform, including the development of applications in cloud video surveillance.

Speedcast has identified the United States as a priority market for the Speedcast Media Network, and has therefore also added a sales management lead, Missy Gralish. Gralish brings extensive experience from the broadcast and media industry.

About In Aria! Limited

In Aria! Networks is a leading live & secure video transport provider with its flagship Ottvideo CDN/VPN managed video transport network. The company developed a secure proprietary protocol over UDP and a Video Routing OS that helps service providers replace costly MPLS, 1+1 fiber dedicated networks and satellite contribution video links for low latency fully lossless broadcast and surveillance video contribution and distribution to media headends and surveillance video analytics clouds. In Aria! Networks Live CDN is powered by OttvideoOS, the video routing stack with MpegTS, RTSP and SDI Inputs and Outputs running on different proprietary networking gear, virtual machines and carrier grade equipment. In Aria! Networks is focused on changing the way professional live video is distributed and consolidated globally, with a more efficient, faster, and flexible software based "over the top" approach. OttvideoOS is currently in use by many leading Media Organizations, Content Providers, TV Headends and Cloud Video Analytics vendors. Learn more at: http://www.inaria.me

In Aria! and OttvideoOS are trademarks of In Aria! Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

Giulia Amadio 
In Aria! Ltd
E: julie.a@inaria.me
T: +44-77-000-76690

