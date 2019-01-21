Speedcast International Ltd and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that it is working with PuntoNet, an Ecuadorian telecommunications company, to provide the Galápagos Islands with improved connectivity services. PuntoNet is a long-time Speedcast partner for connectivity services throughout Ecuador.



The Galápagos Islands have long faced connectivity issues due to their remote location approximately 1,000 km offshore the Ecuadorian coast. However, due to its incredible diversity in plant and wildlife, the Galápagos Islands have seen a rise in tourism over the past few years, especially from the cruise industry.



Speedcast will now enable PuntoNet to provide the Galápagos Islands with up to 1.2 Gbps of bandwidth. The lower latencies from the MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) network will allow for improved video, VoIP, VPN, streaming and data services on the islands.



"This service is the perfect solution for the Galápagos Islands, which are seeing an increase in tourism and a need for greater bandwidth each year," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast. ".. We're proud to expand our relationship with PuntoNet to bring connectivity services throughout Ecuador."



"We've been fortunate to build a relationship and partner with Speedcast for the past 18 years," said PuntoNet President Enrique Quiroz. "We're looking forward to many more years of partnership and innovation, thanks to this new venture in the Galápagos."







About Speedcast International Ltd:



Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.





