Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speedcast International Ltd    SDA   AU000000SDA9

SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (SDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/21
2.96 AUD   --.--%
2018SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2017SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Speedcast International Ltd and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 09:15pm EST
and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that it is working with PuntoNet, an Ecuadorian telecommunications company, to provide the Galápagos Islands with improved connectivity services. PuntoNet is a long-time Speedcast partner for connectivity services throughout Ecuador.

The Galápagos Islands have long faced connectivity issues due to their remote location approximately 1,000 km offshore the Ecuadorian coast. However, due to its incredible diversity in plant and wildlife, the Galápagos Islands have seen a rise in tourism over the past few years, especially from the cruise industry.

Speedcast will now enable PuntoNet to provide the Galápagos Islands with up to 1.2 Gbps of bandwidth. The lower latencies from the MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) network will allow for improved video, VoIP, VPN, streaming and data services on the islands.

"This service is the perfect solution for the Galápagos Islands, which are seeing an increase in tourism and a need for greater bandwidth each year," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast. ".. We're proud to expand our relationship with PuntoNet to bring connectivity services throughout Ecuador."

"We've been fortunate to build a relationship and partner with Speedcast for the past 18 years," said PuntoNet President Enrique Quiroz. "We're looking forward to many more years of partnership and innovation, thanks to this new venture in the Galápagos."



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
09:15pSpeedcast International Ltd and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands
AW
09:12pSPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands
AQ
01/20SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Now Offers Iridium Certus(SM) Commercial..
AQ
01/15SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Tops World Teleport Association's Rankin..
AQ
01/14Speedcast International Ltd Extends Mobile Services to Remote Locations in C..
AW
01/09Speedcast International Ltd Awarded Contract to Support US Government Custom..
AW
01/05SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL : Appoints New COO From Schlumberger
AQ
01/01SPEEDCAST (ASX : SDA) Strengthens Executive Team with Chief Operating Officer Ap..
AQ
2018SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL : and Carnival Renew Contract for Fully-Managed Communic..
AQ
2018SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : - Speedcast completes Globecomm acquisition
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 872 M
EBIT 2018 96,0 M
Net income 2018 25,0 M
Debt 2018 706 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 22,87
P/E ratio 2019 10,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 709 M
Chart SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speedcast International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,66  AUD
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Jean Joseph Andre Beylier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Angus MacKay Chairman
Sebastien Lehnherr Chief Operating Officer
Clive Cuthell Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John L. Truschinger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD1.72%510
SES3.32%9 025
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS5.61%4 805
INMARSAT4.82%2 388
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC6.83%2 194
THAICOM PCL--.--%228
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.