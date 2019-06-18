Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speedcast International Ltd    SDA   AU000000SDA9

SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Speedcast International Ltd and XipLink Announce Strategic Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:00pm EDT
and XipLink Announce Strategic Partnership

Singapore, Singapore (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and XipLink Inc., the technology leader in Wireless Link Optimization, today announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive technologies to maximize efficiencies in data transfer across wide area networks (WAN).

As the technology convergence between the network and application layers speeds up, Speedcast and XipLink both see the importance in developing next-generation solutions that are flexible and scalable across different environments. The partnership is focused on the two leading companies' strengths across three main areas:

- Speedcast will integrate XipLink into cellular backhaul solutions to improve network efficiencies, which will be especially important in the 5G era.

- XipLink will be hosted on Speedcast's award-winning SIGMA Gateway network management device with the capability to be activated remotely as a Virtual Machine (VM).

- Speedcast and XipLink operational and software personnel will integrate network management interfaces and leverage machine-driven analytics to simplify operational processes, increase network visibility and enhance customer experience.

"Speedcast recognizes the important role that network optimization plays in managing critical communications. The XipLink partnership gives us the ability to expand the scope of our services and provide innovative technologies to our customers across the industries we serve," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "XipLink's WAN optimization solutions will improve network efficiency and deliver increased throughput for our customers' business-critical applications."

"This partnership agreement with Speedcast will deliver network efficiency, ease of deployment, and reduced complexity for end customers in Maritime, Cellular Backhaul, Government and other markets where Speedcast is a leader," said Jack Waters, CEO, XipLink.

About XipLink, Inc.

XipLink is the leading independent global technology provider for wireless link optimization using standards-based SCPS protocol acceleration, streaming data compression and Internet optimizations to deliver a better wireless experience over stressed communication links. XipLink is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Montreal, Quebec (Canada), integration facilities in Ashburn, Virginia (USA) and field personnel worldwide.



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Information: 

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

XipLink Contact 

Katherine Brun
Operations Administration
XipLink, Inc.
E: kbrun@xiplink.com
T: +1-514-848-9640

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
08:00pSpeedcast International Ltd and XipLink Announce Strategic Partnership
AW
06/04Speedcast International Ltd Introduces ECDIS Charts Distribution Service
AW
05/27SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Connects 23 Rural Courts for Colombian G..
AQ
05/23SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Partners with World's Greatest Modern Da..
AQ
05/19SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) 2019 AGM - CEO Presentation to Sharehold..
AQ
05/18SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL : Provides Connectivity for Hospitals in Papua New Guine..
AQ
05/16SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Creates Custom Connectivity Solution for..
AQ
05/14Speedcast International Ltd Major U.S. Merchandiser Keeps Broadcast Producti..
AW
04/30SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Macquarie Australia 2019 Conference Pres..
AQ
04/27SPEEDCAST (ASX : SDA) Brings Seamless Connectivity to Indian Waters with Nelco P..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 775 M
EBIT 2019 79,2 M
Net income 2019 23,9 M
Debt 2019 531 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 25,82
P/E ratio 2020 16,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speedcast International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Jean Joseph Andre Beylier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Angus MacKay Chairman
Sebastien Lehnherr Chief Operating Officer
Clive Cuthell Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John L. Truschinger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD26.80%609
SES-14.99%6 941
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-3.17%4 087
INMARSAT44.85%3 204
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC25.96%2 768
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-8.86%796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About