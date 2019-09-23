Speedcast Named VSAT and Satellite Applications Company of the Year

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT, was named VSAT and Satellite Applications Company of the Year during the VSAT Stellar Awards 2019, which took place on September 18 in London at the VSAT Global & Next Generation Satellite Applications event.



The VSAT Stellar Awards 2019 recognize the exceptional work in VSAT and new satellite technologies, supporting the evolution of the satellite industry into a new era.



As a managed information service provider, Speedcast is supporting its customers with their operational challenges and digital transformation by gathering, protecting, and delivering data to where customers need it. As a global communications partner, the company is bringing together the best high-speed communication networks with a suite of networking and application innovations to deliver a superior customer experience, anytime, anywhere.



In 2018 Speedcast introduced Atlas(TM), a new standard for remote communications. Speedcast Atlas provides fully managed, end-to-end solutions that are tailored, flexible, and innovative; adapted to customers' diverse and changing needs; and designed to support customers through the digitalization and automation of worksites and processes.



"Speedcast is honored to receive the VSAT Stellar Award and be recognized as the VSAT and Satellite Applications Company of the Year," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "Connecting the most remote places on earth requires foresight, innovation, and investment. Speedcast is continuously innovating to drive applications and solutions that fit our customers' business objectives, whether it is communicating with people remotely, protecting lone workers or IT systems, deploying and managing IOT networks, or enhancing the on-board crew experience. We are proud that our customers trust Speedcast to provide these critical communication services for their operations."







