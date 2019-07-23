Log in
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SDA)
Speedcast Wins Contract for Fully-Managed Communications with Color Line

07/23/2019
Wins Contract for Fully-Managed Communications with Color Line

Stavanger, Norway (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (FRA:7SC) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded a new multi-year, fully-managed communications contract with Color Line, onboard the Color Carrier vessel.

Color Line is Norway's largest cruiseferry company, and Color Carrier is the latest addition to the Cargo service fleet operating between Oslo, Norway and Kiel, Germany. The new communications service provided by Speedcast uses 4G/LTE services in conjunction with VSAT and Iridium Certus(TM) links for enhanced reliability through multi-access technology coverage. Dual tracking LTE and multiple omni-directional antennas are used to increase range. All links are managed by Speedcast's network operations team to ensure seamless connectivity.

"With the combination of tracking LTE antennas and omni-directional LTE antennas supported by an SD WAN solution, we are able to demonstrate nearly 100% coverage from LTE/4G connectivity on the sailing route for the Color Carrier," says Brent Horwitz, Speedcast's SVP of Cruise and Ferry. "Combined with reliable backup from VSAT and Iridium Certus L-band, Speedcast is able to provide robust and seamless connectivity covering the needs of Color Line's corporate operations, as well as onboard crew and passengers at sea. The solution implements the latest technology innovations to achieve fast, low-latency communications."

"The Speedcast solution enables us to use the best available link at any given location in our sailing route to cover our operational needs," says Anders Angell-Olsen, Chief Technology Officer at Color Line. "This is an important feature of our onboard communications system, since we depend on connectivity for ship tracking, safety and security and guest experience on all of our routes. The introduction of 4G/LTE as the main link is efficient and reliable, which is a good match for requirements onboard Color Carrier."

For more information about Speedcast's global capabilities in the Ferry and Maritime sector, please visit www.speedcast.com.



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
E: tonilee.rudnicki@speedcast.com
T: +1-832-668-2634

© ABN Newswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 749 M
EBIT 2019 46,3 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Debt 2019 551 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 42,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 323 M
