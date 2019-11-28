Log in
Speedcast Wins Fully-Managed Services Contract with Aurora Expeditions

0
11/28/2019 | 06:30pm EST
Wins Fully-Managed Services Contract with Aurora Expeditions

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (FRA:7SC) (OTCMKTS:SPPDF), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced the company has been awarded a new multi-year communications and value-added services contract with Aurora Expeditions for the Greg Mortimer expedition ship, including live TV, Speedcast TV on Demand with custom radio streaming and PressReader digital newspapers and magazines.

The Greg Mortimer is Aurora Expedition's newest state-of-the-art vessel and is one of the most advanced expedition ships in the world. Speedcast will provide VSAT connectivity with L-band backup for seamless and truly global mobile satellite service. Beyond connectivity, Speedcast has tailored a suite of value-added services for guests and crew, including live television, movies and thousands of newspaper and magazine selections to support the growing demand for home-like entertainment while onboard. Speedcast continues to grow its content offerings in response to increasing demand for premium content services for staff and crew across cruise, ferry, commercial maritime, energy, and enterprise verticals.

"Aurora Expeditions is redefining expedition cruising. Their vessel not only required robust communications capable of performing in extremely adverse weather conditions, but also services that satisfy the guests' demand for luxury and comfort," says Brent Horwitz, Speedcast's SVP of Cruise and Ferry. "Speedcast provides services to over 50% of ocean-going cruise ships globally and we are honored that Aurora Expedition's team has trusted us with such unique and exciting challenges to expand our strategic communications partnership with innovative content services and deliver unforgettable guest experiences."

"With over 27 years of experience in expedition cruises, we recognize the importance of a fully-managed communications solution for our guests and crew," says Aurora Expeditions CIO, Marcel De Graaf. "Good connectivity is now an expectation, and especially when our guests are discovering new and exotic places with the Greg Mortimer, they want to instantly share their discoveries on social media and feel as connected on the ship as they do at home".

About Aurora Expeditions

From the start, Aurora Expedition's passion for adventure, exploring wild places and sharing the experience with friends burns just as brightly as it did 27 years ago, as does their preference for small-group, personal expeditions.

Each expedition is accompanied by an expedition team and their remote area specialists onboard offer lectures to entertain and expand your knowledge.

Whether you're joining them for the first time or returning for another thrilling adventure, the original goals remain unchanged. Explore wild places that stir the soul, offer personal attention on unforgettable expeditions and welcome new friends into the Aurora Expeditions family. Learn more at:
http://www.auroraexpeditions.com.au



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Peggy Stalhut
Global Marketing Director	
Speedcast International Ltd
peggy.stalhut@speedcast.com
+1 631 457 1198

Victoria Primrose
Head of Marketing
Aurora Expeditions
pr@auroraexpeditions.com.au
+61407 820 599

© ABN Newswire 2019
