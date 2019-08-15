Speedcast and Australian Space Agency to Collaborate on Growth and Transformation of Australian Space Industry

Log in
08/15/2019 | 07:00pm EDT
PJ Beylier, Speedcast CEO, and Dr Megan Clark, Head of the Australian Space Agency

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA), the world's largest provider of remote communications and IT services, and the Australian Space Agency signed a statement of cooperation today outlining Speedcast's intentions to support the agency's ambitious goal of tripling the nation's space sector in size and creating 20,000 new jobs by 2030.

Referring to the Australian Civil Space Strategy 2019-2028, the statement identities key fields in which Australia will concentrate on its development of the space sector, including communications; position, navigation, and timing; space situational awareness and debris monitoring; leapfrog R&D; Earth observation; robotics and automation on Earth and in space; and access to space.

Speedcast is investing in the Australian space sector to accelerate satellite research and development into new areas for driving growth, including world-leading satellite managed services in support of sovereign and international satellite operators; advanced Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and space connectivity applications for key economic sectors; new products, software, and services that leverage the company's leadership position in maritime and mobility connectivity; and value-added services in collaboration with partners and suppliers.

"Speedcast is committed to developing the next generation of space innovators," said Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier. "This groundbreaking space initiative builds on our long history of providing connectivity services to emerging markets, and will advance global communications while driving economic growth opportunities in new regions."

"We acknowledge the investment Speedcast is making in the Australian space sector, through the export of Australia's satellite intellectual property and research and development to new areas," said Dr Megan Clark, Head of the Australian Space Agency.



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at http://www.speedcast.com



Source:

Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Speedcast Contact
Peggy Stalhut
Global Marketing Director
Tel: +1 631 457 1198
Email: peggy.stalhut@speedcast.com

Agency Contact
Netra Ghosh
202 Communications
Tel: +1 801 349 2840
Email: netra@202comms.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
