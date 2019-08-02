Log in
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(TRK)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Speedway Motorsports, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/02/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (“Speedway Motorsports” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TRK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether Speedway Motorsports issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 462 M
EBIT 2019 61,2 M
Net income 2019 37,2 M
Finance 2019 0,67 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 809 M
Consensus
NameTitle
Marcus G. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ollen Bruton Smith Executive Chairman
William R. Brooks Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark M. Gambill Independent Director
Tom E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.21.70%809
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC9.14%81 382
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.35.52%44 746
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP48.67%25 330
EXPEDIA GROUP INC16.65%22 375
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL37.80%20 640
