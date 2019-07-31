Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Speedway Motorsports, Inc.    TRK

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(TRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. - TRK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) to Sonic Financial Corporation.  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Speedway will receive only $19.75 in cash for each share of Speedway that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-trk/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speedway-motorsports-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-speedway-motorsports-inc---trk-300894427.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
07:05pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
09:18aSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
06:40aSPEEDWAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aSpeedway Motorsports Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 and Reaffirms Fu..
GL
07/26Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following ..
PR
07/26Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference ..
GL
07/26SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/25ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Speedway Motors..
PR
07/25SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : TRK) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seekin..
BU
07/24WeissLaw LLP Investigates Speedway Motorsports, Inc.
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group