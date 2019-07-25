Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Speedway Motorsports, Inc.    TRK

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(TRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : TRK) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) (“Speedway” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to Sonic Financial Corporation (“Sonic”), an entity owned by O. Bruton Smith, who currently owns and controls over 70% of Speedway’s stock. On July 24, 2019, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Bruton Smith will acquire Speedway in a going private merger via a tender offer. As a result of the merger, Speedway shareholders are only anticipated to receive $19.75 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Speedway.

Andrews & Springer is investigating whether Speedway’s directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company. Our investigation is also looking into whether Speedway’s directors were conflicted and acted in their own self-interest when approving the merger thus making the process and consideration unfair.

If you own shares of Speedway and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/speedway-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
08:07aSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : TRK) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seekin..
BU
07/24WeissLaw LLP Investigates Speedway Motorsports, Inc.
PR
07/24WOLF POPPER LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Speedway Motorsports,..
PR
07/24SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Written communication by the subject company relating to ..
PU
07/24Speedway Motorsports, Inc. and Sonic Financial Corporation Enter into Definit..
GL
07/24SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendment..
AQ
07/23Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per S..
GL
06/06DXC TECHNOLOGY : 600 Brings Great INDYCAR Racing, 'Digital Fan Experience of the..
AQ
05/31SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Conflict Minerals Report
PU
05/26SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Introduces Welcome Home Patriots Initiative
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 464 M
EBIT 2019 62,5 M
Net income 2019 38,2 M
Finance 2019 0,67 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 810 M
Chart SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 19,82  $
Spread / Highest target -19,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus G. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ollen Bruton Smith Executive Chairman
William R. Brooks Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark M. Gambill Independent Director
Tom E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.21.82%810
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC11.43%83 087
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.29.61%42 676
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP43.07%24 425
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL48.85%22 295
EXPEDIA GROUP INC22.34%20 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group