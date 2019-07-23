Log in
Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share

07/23/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

CONCORD, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) (NYSE:TRK) on July 23, 2019 declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock.  The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019. 

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information about Speedway Motorsports, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly statements with regard to our future operations and financial results. There are many factors that affect future events and trends of our business including, but not limited to, economic factors, geopolitical conditions, weather, the success of NASCAR and others as sanctioning bodies, capital projects and expansion, financing needs, and a host of other factors both within and outside of management control. These factors and other factors, including those contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from management's views and expectations. Inclusion of any information or statement in this news release does not necessarily imply that such information or statement is material. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revised or updated forward-looking information, and such information included in this news release is based on information currently available and may not be reliable after this date.

Contact:  Janet Kirkley
704-532-3318

