Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Speedway Motorsports, Inc.    TRK

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(TRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

CONCORD, N.C., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK), a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment, will host its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Marcus G. Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and William R. Brooks, Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss the company’s second quarter financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2019. A question and answer session will follow the formal remarks.   

Interested participants should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time to (833) 236-2749 (Toll-Free) or (647) 689-4174 (International). To join the call, participants will be required to provide conference ID number 6275189. The live webcast can be accessed at www.speedwaymotorsports.com under “Investors”. 

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information about Speedway Motorsports, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

CONTACT:    Janet Kirkley
            (704) 532-3318

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
05:30pSpeedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference ..
GL
06:10aSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/25ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Speedway Motors..
PR
07/25SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : TRK) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seekin..
BU
07/24WeissLaw LLP Investigates Speedway Motorsports, Inc.
PR
07/24WOLF POPPER LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Speedway Motorsports,..
PR
07/24SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Written communication by the subject company relating to ..
PU
07/24Speedway Motorsports, Inc. and Sonic Financial Corporation Enter into Definit..
GL
07/24SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendment..
AQ
07/23Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per S..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 464 M
EBIT 2019 62,5 M
Net income 2019 38,2 M
Finance 2019 0,67 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 809 M
Chart SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 19,80  $
Spread / Highest target -19,2%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus G. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ollen Bruton Smith Executive Chairman
William R. Brooks Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark M. Gambill Independent Director
Tom E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.21.82%809
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC11.83%83 385
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.30.44%42 615
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP46.35%25 030
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL49.04%22 323
EXPEDIA GROUP INC22.69%20 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group