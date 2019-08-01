Speedway Motorsports : Quarterly Report

Table of Contents

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements - This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Such forward-looking statements may include (i) statements that reflect projections or expectations of the Company's future financial or economic performance; (ii) statements that are not historical information; (iii) statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions, objectives, plans, and strategies for future operations, including, but not limited to, those contained in "Legal Proceedings", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk"; (iv) statements relating to the Company's operations or activities, including revenues, costs and margins for 2019 and beyond; (v) statements relating to the Company's future capital expenditures, facility repurposing, hosting of races, broadcasting rights, dividends, common stock repurchases, investments, seating, suite and other asset reduction or removal, income taxes, sponsorships, financing needs and costs, legal proceedings and other contingencies; and (vi) statements related to the proposed merger of the Company with a subsidiary Sonic Financial Corporation as described herein. Words such as "anticipates", "approximates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "likely", "may", "objectives", "plans", "possible", "projects", "seeks", "should" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our plans and expectations, including actual results, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control. Such risks include (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined below); (ii) the inability of Sonic Financial Corporation to complete the proposed tender offer or merger due to the failure to obtain the minimum percentage of the Company's stockholders tendering their shares in the Offer or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed tender offer and merger; (iii) the failure of Sonic Financial Corporation to obtain the necessary financing arrangements as set forth in the debt commitment letter delivered pursuant to the Merger Agreement, or the failure of the proposed tender offer or merger to close for any other reason; (iv) risks related to disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to these transactions; (v) the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted against the Company and others relating to the Merger Agreement; (vi) the risk that the pendency of the proposed tender offer and merger disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the pendency of the proposed tender offer and merger; (vii) the effect of the announcement of the proposed tender offer and merger on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; and (viii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the proposed transactions under the Merger Agreement. No assurance can be given that actual results or events will not differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could result in such differences, in addition to other factors noted with such forward-looking statements, include the ability of the parties to successfully negotiate a proposed acquisition on the terms proposed or at all, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, "Item 1A, Risk Factors", in this Quarterly Report, "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other forms we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements included in this report are based on information available as of the date filed, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking information contained in this report.

Certain Information - Our Company website where you can find additional information is located at www.speedwaymotorsports.com . We make available free of charge, through our website, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and other reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) under the Exchange Act. These reports are available as soon as reasonably practicable after those materials are electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are publicly available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We post on our website the charters of our Audit, Compensation and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees; Corporate Governance Guidelines, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and any amendments or waivers thereto; and certain corporate governance materials stipulated by SEC or New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") regulations. Please note that our website is provided as an inactive textual reference only. Information provided on our website is not part of this report, and is not incorporated by reference unless otherwise specifically referenced as such in this report. The documents are also available in print, free of charge, to any requesting stockholder by contacting our corporate secretary at our company offices.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

Assets

Current Assets:December 31, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,710$ 80,568 Accounts receivable, net 39,181 19,497 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 5,949 960 Inventories, net 9,870 8,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 2) 16,392 11,911 Total Current Assets 176,102 120,954 Note Receivable 517 613 Other Assets 25,938 23,634 Property and Equipment, Net (Note 2) 921,658 936,551 Other Intangible Assets 298,383 298,383 Goodwill 46,225 46,225 Total $ 1,468,823$ 1,426,360 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 172$ 167 Accounts payable 15,868 10,376 Deferred race event and other income 58,064 33,868 Accrued income taxes 386 689 Accrued interest 4,280 4,295 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,581 21,601 Total Current Liabilities 99,351 70,996 Long-term Debt 198,438 198,002 Deferred Income 3,010 2,357 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 199,066 201,486 Other Liabilities 20,449 18,764 Total Liabilities 520,314 491,605 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $.10 par value, shares authorized - 3,000,000, no shares issued - - Common Stock, $.01 par value, shares authorized - 200,000,000, outstanding - 40,854,000 in 2019 and 40,854,000 in 2018 464 463 Additional Paid-in Capital 268,253 266,366 Retained Earnings 798,857 785,251 Treasury Stock at cost, shares - 5,543,000 in 2019 and 5,436,000 in 2018 (119,065) (117,325) Total Stockholders' Equity 948,509 934,755 Total $ 1,468,823$ 1,426,360

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30:

2018 (Note 2) Revenues: Admissions $ 19,223$ 25,412 Event related revenue 44,830 48,600 NASCAR broadcasting revenue 70,905 86,131 Other operating revenue 6,910 6,712 Total Revenues 141,868 166,855 Expenses and Other: Direct expense of events 32,482 35,581 NASCAR event management fees 37,327 46,276 Other direct operating expense 4,867 4,566 General and administrative 27,126 27,255 Depreciation and amortization (Note 2) 13,852 13,138 Interest expense, net 2,731 2,953 Other expense (income), net 77 (2,297) Total Expenses and Other 118,462 127,472 Income Before Income Taxes 23,406 39,383 Provision for Income Taxes (6,031) (8,677) Net Income $ 17,375$ 30,706 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.43$ 0.75 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 40,850 40,946 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.43$ 0.75 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 40,854 40,956 2019

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30:

2018 (Note 2) Revenues: Admissions $ 33,573$ 36,275 Event related revenue 73,307 69,589 NASCAR broadcasting revenue 128,550 122,872 Other operating revenue 14,326 14,082 Total Revenues 249,756 242,818 Expenses and Other: Direct expense of events 49,152 48,914 NASCAR event management fees 70,192 66,828 Other direct operating expense 10,112 9,438 General and administrative 52,403 51,648 Depreciation and amortization (Note 2) 27,376 26,228 Interest expense, net 5,499 5,910 Other expense (income) expense, net 23 (2,246) Total Expenses and Other 214,757 206,720 Income Before Income Taxes 34,999 36,098 Provision for Income Taxes (9,070) (7,712) Net Income $ 25,929$ 28,386 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.63$ 0.69 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 40,848 40,964 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.63$ 0.69 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 40,851 40,979 2019

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

