SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(TRK)
Speedway Motorsports : Quarterly Report

08/01/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 or

[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ___________ to ___________

Commission File Number 1-13582

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

51-0363307

State or Other Jurisdiction of

I.R.S. Employer Identification No.

Incorporation or Organization

5555 Concord Parkway South, North Carolina

28027

Address of Principal Executive Offices

Zip Code

(704) 455-3239

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes [X] No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes [X] No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer [ ]

Accelerated filer [X]

Non-accelerated filer [ ]

Smaller reporting company [ ]

Emerging growth company [ ]If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes [ ] No [X]

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.01 par value

TRK

New York Stock Exchange

As of July 31, 2019, there were 40,853,902 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

PAGE

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements 3

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 27

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 27

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 28

Item 1A. Risk Factors 28

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 28

Item 6. Exhibits 29

Signatures 30

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements - This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Such forward-looking statements may include (i) statements that reflect projections or expectations of the Company's future financial or economic performance; (ii) statements that are not historical information; (iii) statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions, objectives, plans, and strategies for future operations, including, but not limited to, those contained in "Legal Proceedings", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk"; (iv) statements relating to the Company's operations or activities, including revenues, costs and margins for 2019 and beyond; (v) statements relating to the Company's future capital expenditures, facility repurposing, hosting of races, broadcasting rights, dividends, common stock repurchases, investments, seating, suite and other asset reduction or removal, income taxes, sponsorships, financing needs and costs, legal proceedings and other contingencies; and (vi) statements related to the proposed merger of the Company with a subsidiary Sonic Financial Corporation as described herein. Words such as "anticipates", "approximates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "likely", "may", "objectives", "plans", "possible", "projects", "seeks", "should" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our plans and expectations, including actual results, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control. Such risks include (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined below); (ii) the inability of Sonic Financial Corporation to complete the proposed tender offer or merger due to the failure to obtain the minimum percentage of the Company's stockholders tendering their shares in the Offer or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed tender offer and merger; (iii) the failure of Sonic Financial Corporation to obtain the necessary financing arrangements as set forth in the debt commitment letter delivered pursuant to the Merger Agreement, or the failure of the proposed tender offer or merger to close for any other reason; (iv) risks related to disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to these transactions; (v) the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted against the Company and others relating to the Merger Agreement; (vi) the risk that the pendency of the proposed tender offer and merger disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the pendency of the proposed tender offer and merger; (vii) the effect of the announcement of the proposed tender offer and merger on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; and (viii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the proposed transactions under the Merger Agreement. No assurance can be given that actual results or events will not differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could result in such differences, in addition to other factors noted with such forward-looking statements, include the ability of the parties to successfully negotiate a proposed acquisition on the terms proposed or at all, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, "Item 1A, Risk Factors", in this Quarterly Report, "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other forms we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements included in this report are based on information available as of the date filed, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking information contained in this report.

Certain Information - Our Company website where you can find additional information is located at www.speedwaymotorsports.com . We make available free of charge, through our website, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and other reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) under the Exchange Act. These reports are available as soon as reasonably practicable after those materials are electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are publicly available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We post on our website the charters of our Audit, Compensation and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees; Corporate Governance Guidelines, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and any amendments or waivers thereto; and certain corporate governance materials stipulated by SEC or New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") regulations. Please note that our website is provided as an inactive textual reference only. Information provided on our website is not part of this report, and is not incorporated by reference unless otherwise specifically referenced as such in this report. The documents are also available in print, free of charge, to any requesting stockholder by contacting our corporate secretary at our company offices.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

Assets

Current Assets:December 31, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

104,710$

80,568

Accounts receivable, net

39,181

19,497

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

5,949

960

Inventories, net

9,870

8,018

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 2)

16,392

11,911

Total Current Assets

176,102

120,954

Note Receivable

517

613

Other Assets

25,938

23,634

Property and Equipment, Net (Note 2)

921,658

936,551

Other Intangible Assets

298,383

298,383

Goodwill

46,225

46,225

Total

$

1,468,823$

1,426,360

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

172$

167

Accounts payable

15,868

10,376

Deferred race event and other income

58,064

33,868

Accrued income taxes

386

689

Accrued interest

4,280

4,295

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

20,581

21,601

Total Current Liabilities

99,351

70,996

Long-term Debt

198,438

198,002

Deferred Income

3,010

2,357

Deferred Income Taxes, Net

199,066

201,486

Other Liabilities

20,449

18,764

Total Liabilities

520,314

491,605

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred Stock, $.10 par value, shares authorized - 3,000,000, no shares issued

-

-

Common Stock, $.01 par value, shares authorized - 200,000,000, outstanding - 40,854,000 in 2019 and

40,854,000 in 2018

464

463

Additional Paid-in Capital

268,253

266,366

Retained Earnings

798,857

785,251

Treasury Stock at cost, shares - 5,543,000 in 2019 and 5,436,000 in 2018

(119,065)

(117,325)

Total Stockholders' Equity

948,509

934,755

Total

$

1,468,823$

1,426,360

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30:

2018 (Note 2)

Revenues:

Admissions

$

19,223$

25,412

Event related revenue

44,830

48,600

NASCAR broadcasting revenue

70,905

86,131

Other operating revenue

6,910

6,712

Total Revenues

141,868

166,855

Expenses and Other:

Direct expense of events

32,482

35,581

NASCAR event management fees

37,327

46,276

Other direct operating expense

4,867

4,566

General and administrative

27,126

27,255

Depreciation and amortization (Note 2)

13,852

13,138

Interest expense, net

2,731

2,953

Other expense (income), net

77

(2,297)

Total Expenses and Other

118,462

127,472

Income Before Income Taxes

23,406

39,383

Provision for Income Taxes

(6,031)

(8,677)

Net Income

$

17,375$

30,706

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.43$

0.75

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

40,850

40,946

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.43$

0.75

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

40,854

40,956

2019

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30:

2018 (Note 2)

Revenues:

Admissions

$

33,573$

36,275

Event related revenue

73,307

69,589

NASCAR broadcasting revenue

128,550

122,872

Other operating revenue

14,326

14,082

Total Revenues

249,756

242,818

Expenses and Other:

Direct expense of events

49,152

48,914

NASCAR event management fees

70,192

66,828

Other direct operating expense

10,112

9,438

General and administrative

52,403

51,648

Depreciation and amortization (Note 2)

27,376

26,228

Interest expense, net

5,499

5,910

Other expense (income) expense, net

23

(2,246)

Total Expenses and Other

214,757

206,720

Income Before Income Taxes

34,999

36,098

Provision for Income Taxes

(9,070)

(7,712)

Net Income

$

25,929$

28,386

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.63$

0.69

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

40,848

40,964

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.63$

0.69

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

40,851

40,979

2019

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

