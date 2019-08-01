Speedway Motorsports : Quarterly Report

[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019or
[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ___________ to ___________
Commission File Number 1-13582
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Delaware
51-0363307
State or Other Jurisdiction of
I.R.S. Employer Identification No.
Incorporation or Organization
5555 Concord Parkway South, North Carolina
28027
Address of Principal Executive Offices
Zip Code
(704) 455-3239
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes [X] No [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes [X] No [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer [ ]
Accelerated filer [X]
Non-accelerated filer [ ]
Smaller reporting company [ ]
Emerging growth company [ ]If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes [ ] No [X]
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $.01 par value
TRK
New York Stock Exchange
As of July 31, 2019, there were 40,853,902 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
1
INDEX TO FORM 10-Q
PAGE
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.Financial Statements3
Item 2.Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations19
Item 3.Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk27
Item 4.Controls and Procedures27
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.Legal Proceedings28
Item 1A.Risk Factors28
Item 2.Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds28
Item 6.Exhibits29
Signatures30
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements- This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Such forward-looking statements may include (i) statements that reflect projections or expectations of the Company's future financial or economic performance; (ii) statements that are not historical information; (iii) statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions, objectives, plans, and strategies for future operations, including, but not limited to, those contained in "Legal Proceedings", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk"; (iv) statements relating to the Company's operations or activities, including revenues, costs and margins for 2019 and beyond; (v) statements relating to the Company's future capital expenditures, facility repurposing, hosting of races, broadcasting rights, dividends, common stock repurchases, investments, seating, suite and other asset reduction or removal, income taxes, sponsorships, financing needs and costs, legal proceedings and other contingencies; and (vi) statements related to the proposed merger of the Company with a subsidiary Sonic Financial Corporation as described herein. Words such as "anticipates", "approximates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "likely", "may", "objectives", "plans", "possible", "projects", "seeks", "should" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our plans and expectations, including actual results, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control. Such risks include (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined below); (ii) the inability of Sonic Financial Corporation to complete the proposed tender offer or merger due to the failure to obtain the minimum percentage of the Company's stockholders tendering their shares in the Offer or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed tender offer and merger; (iii) the failure of Sonic Financial Corporation to obtain the necessary financing arrangements as set forth in the debt commitment letter delivered pursuant to the Merger Agreement, or the failure of the proposed tender offer or merger to close for any other reason; (iv) risks related to disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to these transactions; (v) the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted against the Company and others relating to the Merger Agreement; (vi) the risk that the pendency of the proposed tender offer and merger disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the pendency of the proposed tender offer and merger; (vii) the effect of the announcement of the proposed tender offer and merger on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; and (viii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the proposed transactions under the Merger Agreement. No assurance can be given that actual results or events will not differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could result in such differences, in addition to other factors noted with such forward-looking statements, include the ability of the parties to successfully negotiate a proposed acquisition on the terms proposed or at all, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, "Item 1A, Risk Factors", in this Quarterly Report, "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other forms we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements included in this report are based on information available as of the date filed, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking information contained in this report.
Certain Information- Our Company website where you can find additional information is located atwww.speedwaymotorsports.com. We make available free of charge, through our website, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and other reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) under the Exchange Act. These reports are available as soon as reasonably practicable after those materials are electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are publicly available at the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. We post on our website the charters of our Audit, Compensation and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees; Corporate Governance Guidelines, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and any amendments or waivers thereto; and certain corporate governance materials stipulated by SEC or New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") regulations. Please note that our website is provided as an inactive textual reference only. Information provided on our website is not part of this report, and is not incorporated by reference unless otherwise specifically referenced as such in this report. The documents are also available in print, free of charge, to any requesting stockholder by contacting our corporate secretary at our company offices.
2
FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
Assets
Current Assets:December 31, 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
104,710$
80,568
Accounts receivable, net
39,181
19,497
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
5,949
960
Inventories, net
9,870
8,018
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 2)
16,392
11,911
Total Current Assets
176,102
120,954
Note Receivable
517
613
Other Assets
25,938
23,634
Property and Equipment, Net (Note 2)
921,658
936,551
Other Intangible Assets
298,383
298,383
Goodwill
46,225
46,225
Total
$
1,468,823$
1,426,360
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
172$
167
Accounts payable
15,868
10,376
Deferred race event and other income
58,064
33,868
Accrued income taxes
386
689
Accrued interest
4,280
4,295
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
20,581
21,601
Total Current Liabilities
99,351
70,996
Long-term Debt
198,438
198,002
Deferred Income
3,010
2,357
Deferred Income Taxes, Net
199,066
201,486
Other Liabilities
20,449
18,764
Total Liabilities
520,314
491,605
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock, $.10 par value, shares authorized - 3,000,000, no shares issued
-
-
Common Stock, $.01 par value, shares authorized - 200,000,000, outstanding - 40,854,000 in 2019 and
40,854,000 in 2018
464
463
Additional Paid-in Capital
268,253
266,366
Retained Earnings
798,857
785,251
Treasury Stock at cost, shares - 5,543,000 in 2019 and 5,436,000 in 2018
(119,065)
(117,325)
Total Stockholders' Equity
948,509
934,755
Total
$
1,468,823$
1,426,360
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30:
2018 (Note 2)
Revenues:
Admissions
$
19,223$
25,412
Event related revenue
44,830
48,600
NASCAR broadcasting revenue
70,905
86,131
Other operating revenue
6,910
6,712
Total Revenues
141,868
166,855
Expenses and Other:
Direct expense of events
32,482
35,581
NASCAR event management fees
37,327
46,276
Other direct operating expense
4,867
4,566
General and administrative
27,126
27,255
Depreciation and amortization (Note 2)
13,852
13,138
Interest expense, net
2,731
2,953
Other expense (income), net
77
(2,297)
Total Expenses and Other
118,462
127,472
Income Before Income Taxes
23,406
39,383
Provision for Income Taxes
(6,031)
(8,677)
Net Income
$
17,375$
30,706
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.43$
0.75
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
40,850
40,946
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.43$
0.75
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
40,854
40,956
2019
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30:
2018 (Note 2)
Revenues:
Admissions
$
33,573$
36,275
Event related revenue
73,307
69,589
NASCAR broadcasting revenue
128,550
122,872
Other operating revenue
14,326
14,082
Total Revenues
249,756
242,818
Expenses and Other:
Direct expense of events
49,152
48,914
NASCAR event management fees
70,192
66,828
Other direct operating expense
10,112
9,438
General and administrative
52,403
51,648
Depreciation and amortization (Note 2)
27,376
26,228
Interest expense, net
5,499
5,910
Other expense (income) expense, net
23
(2,246)
Total Expenses and Other
214,757
206,720
Income Before Income Taxes
34,999
36,098
Provision for Income Taxes
(9,070)
(7,712)
Net Income
$
25,929$
28,386
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.63$
0.69
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
40,848
40,964
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.63$
0.69
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
40,851
40,979
2019
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 22:09:04 UTC