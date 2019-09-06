Speedway Motorsports : Statement of Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ___)* Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (Name of Issuer) Class A Common Stock (Title of Class of Securities) 847788106 (CUSIP Number) 30 August 2019 (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: [_] Rule 13d-1(b) [x] Rule 13d-1(c) [_] Rule 13d-1(d) *The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes). Continued on the following pages Page 1 of 9 Pages Exhibit Index: Page 7

SCHEDULE 13G CUSIP No. 847788106 1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS BlueCrest Capital Management Limited 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a)☐ (b)☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Jersey, Channel Islands 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 0 6 SHARED VOTING POWER NUMBER OF SHARES 2,155,000 BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER REPORTING PERSON 7 WITH 0 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 2,155,000 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,155,000 10 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 5.3% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) OO Page 2 of 9

SCHEDULE 13G CUSIP No. 847788106 1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS Michael Platt 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a)☐ (b)☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION United Kingdom 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 0 6 SHARED VOTING POWER NUMBER OF SHARES 2,155,000 BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER REPORTING PERSON 7 WITH 0 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 2,155,000 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,155,000 10 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 5.3% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) IN, HC Page 3 of 9

Item 1. Name of Issuer: Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

5555 Concord Parkway South

Concord, North Carolina 28027

United States Item 2. Name of Person Filing: This statement is filed by: BlueCrest Capital Management Limited (the "Investment Manager"), which serves as investment manager to BSMA Limited, a Cayman Islands

exempted company (the "Fund"); and Michael Platt ("Mr. Platt"), who serves as principal, director, and control person of the Investment Manager, with respect to the Common Shares (as defined herein) held for the account of the Fund. BlueCrest Capital Management (New York) LP acts as sub- investment manager of the Fund, and reports to the Investment Manager. The Investment Manager and Mr. Platt are hereinafter sometimes collectively referred to as the "Reporting Persons." Any disclosures herein with respect to persons other than the Reporting Persons are made on information and belief after making inquiry to the appropriate party. Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence:

The address of the business office of the Investment Manager and Mr. Platt is:

Ground Floor

Harbour Reach, La Rue de Carteret

St Helier Jersey Channel Islands JE2 4HR Citizenship: The Investment Manager is a company organized under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands, operating solely out of Jersey, Channel Islands. Mr. Platt is a citizen of the United Kingdom. Title and Class of Securities: Class A Common Stock (the "Common Shares") CUSIP No.: 847788106 Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§ 240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a: N/A Page 4 of 9

Item 4. Ownership (a), (b) As of August 30, 2019, each of the Investment Manager and Mr. Platt may be deemed the beneficial owner of 2,155,000 Common Shares held for the account of the Fund. This amount equates to approximately 5.3% of the Common Shares outstanding. (The percentages used in this Schedule 13G are based upon 40,853,902 Common Shares reported to be outstanding in the Company's Form 10-Q filed on August 01, 2019.) Number of shares as to which such person has: The Investment Manager and Mr. Platt share the power to vote or direct the vote, and share the power to dispose or direct the disposition of the 2,155,000 Common shares reported herein. Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 0 Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 2,155,000 Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0 Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 2,155,000 Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class. N/A Item 6. Ownership of more than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person. See disclosure in Items 2 and 4 hereof. The Fund is known to have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of, the Common Shares covered by the Statement that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons. Item 7. Identification and classification of the subsidiary which acquired the security being reported on by the parent holding company or control person. See disclosure in Item 2 hereof. Item 8. Identification and classification of members of the group. N/A Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group. N/A Item 10. Certifications. By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11. Page 5 of 9

