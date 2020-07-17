Log in
Speedy Hire : Annual Financial Report

07/17/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Speedy Hire Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

Following the release on 23 June 2020 of the Company's final results for the year ended 31 March 2020, the Company has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for that period ('Annual Report').

The Company also announces that its AGM will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 10 September 2020. In light of the UK Government's current guidance on public gatherings, and the new regulations set out in Schedule 14 of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, the AGM will be held on a closed basis via electronic or telephonic means at no particular place. This decision has been taken to protect the health and safety of the Company's colleagues and shareholders and unfortunately means shareholders will not be able to attend this year's AGM.

As shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM, the Board strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by completing a Form of Proxy appointing the chairman of the AGM as proxy. Instructions for completing the Form of Proxy are contained with the form and will be posted to all shareholders.

Despite these exceptional circumstances, the Board is keen to maintain engagement with shareholders. In order to facilitate this, if you are a shareholder and would like to ask the Board a question on the formal business of the AGM, please email your question to investor.relations@speedyservices.comby 11:00am on Tuesday 8 September 2020. Answers to any frequently asked questions may be published on our website at www.speedyservices.com/investorsfollowing the AGM.

Hard copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications:

· Annual Report;

· Notice of AGM; and

· Form of Proxy.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will be available to view on the Company's website at www.speedyservices.com/investorsafter today.

For further information please contact:

Speedy Hire Plc

Neil Hunt, Company Secretary

Tel: 01942 720000

Disclaimer

Speedy Hire plc published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 13:55:05 UTC
