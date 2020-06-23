Speedy Hire : Changes to Board Committees and SID

Speedy Hire Plc
Changes to Board Committees and Senior Independent Director
Speedy, the UK's leading provider of tools and equipment hire, and services to the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets announces the following changes to the membership of its Board Committees and identity of its Senior Independent Director effective from 1 August 2020:
· Bob Contreras will step down as a member of the Remuneration Committee and as Senior Independent Director. David Garman will succeed Bob Contreras as the new Senior Independent Director;
· David Garman will step down as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee; and
· Rob Barclay will step down as a member of the Nomination Committee.
Enquiries:
Speedy Hire Plc
Neil Hunt, Company Secretary
01942 720000
