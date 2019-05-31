Log in
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/31/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that on May 31, 2019 the Compensation Committee of Spero’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 15,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Spero (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Spero, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The options have an exercise price of $11.26 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Spero’s common stock on May 31, 2019. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Spero on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of Spero’s 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Spero Therapeutics, Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, SPR994, is designed to be the first oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has a platform technology known as its Potentiator Platform that it believes will enable it to develop drugs that will expand the spectrum and potency of existing antibiotics, including formerly inactive antibiotics, against Gram-negative bacteria. Spero’s lead product candidates generated from its Potentiator Platform are two IV-administered agents, SPR206 and SPR741, designed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Spero Investor and Media Contact:

Sharon Klahre
Director, Investor Relations
857-242-1547
IR@sperotherapeutics.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
