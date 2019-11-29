Log in
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/29/2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that on November 29, 2019 the Compensation Committee of Spero’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 54,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Spero (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Spero, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The options have an exercise price of $11.96 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Spero’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 29, 2019. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Spero on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
 
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, SPR994, is designed to be the first oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has a platform technology known as its Potentiator Platform that it believes will enable it to develop drugs that will expand the spectrum and potency of existing antibiotics, including formerly inactive antibiotics, against Gram-negative bacteria. Spero’s lead product candidates generated from its Potentiator Platform are two IV-administered agents, SPR206 and SPR741, designed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Spero Investor and Media Contact: 
Sharon Klahre
Senior Director, Investor Relations
857-242-1547 
IR@sperotherapeutics.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,2 M
EBIT 2019 -57,8 M
Net income 2019 -56,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,80x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,23x
Capi. / Sales2019 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 16,7x
Capitalization 226 M
Chart SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,00  $
Last Close Price 11,80  $
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ankit A. Mahadevia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milind S. Deshpande Chairman
Cristina Larkin Chief Operating Officer
Stephen J. DiPalma Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas R. Parr Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.91.87%226
GILEAD SCIENCES7.31%84 917
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.80%56 588
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.51%40 622
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.69.53%20 923
GENMAB48.10%15 155
