Spey Resources Corp. Announces 2019 AGM Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (the "Company" or "Spey") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held June 28th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, those being:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Votes Director # % # % Marshall Farris 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226 David Thornley-Hall 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226 Alistair Waddell 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226 Ian Graham 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Manning Elliot LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company's Stock option Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular was approved, ratified and confirmed by the shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SPEY RESOURCES CORP.

"David Thornley-Hall"

David Thornley-Hall, President and Director

