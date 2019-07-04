Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spey Resources Corp    SPEY   CA84840P1027

SPEY RESOURCES CORP

(SPEY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/04 10:51:28 am
0.055 CAD   +10.00%
03:05pSpey Resources Corp. Announces 2019 AGM Results
NE
04/16Spey Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
NE
03/19Spey Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spey Resources Corp. Announces 2019 AGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (the "Company" or "Spey") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held June 28th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, those being:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes ForWithheld Votes
Director#%#%
Marshall Farris4,335,50099.77410,0000.226
David Thornley-Hall4,335,50099.77410,0000.226
Alistair Waddell4,335,50099.77410,0000.226
Ian Graham4,335,50099.77410,0000.226

 

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Manning Elliot LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN
The Company's Stock option Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular was approved, ratified and confirmed by the shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SPEY RESOURCES CORP.

"David Thornley-Hall"
David Thornley-Hall, President and Director

For additional information on the Company or its Project, please visit the Company's website:

www.speyresources.ca or email: dth@speyresources.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46093


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPEY RESOURCES CORP
03:05pSpey Resources Corp. Announces 2019 AGM Results
NE
04/16Spey Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Grant of Stoc..
NE
03/19Spey Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement
NE
02/21Assay Results Show Silver at Standfast-Wigwam Zinc Project
NE
01/31Spey Resources Corp. Announces Board Changes
NE
01/15Spey Options Utah Vanadium-Uranium Project
NE
01/10Spey Resources Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes
NE
2018Spey Commences Exploration at Standfast-Wigwam Zinc Project
NE
2018CSE New Listing - Spey Resources Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities..
NE
More news
Chart SPEY RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
Spey Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Limon Farris Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Alistair H. Waddell Independent Director
Ian Graham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP-23.08%1
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD51.01%15 305
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 571
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 936
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED102.85%3 763
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO LTD23.46%2 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About