Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
11/04/2019 | 07:35pm EST
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 5, 2019 8:08
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG191105MEETAYRB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Wai Pun
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
|
31/08/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
The Notice of Annual General Meeting, Proxy Form and Notification & Request Form are attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
27/11/2019 14:30:00
Response Deadline Date
|
24/11/2019 14:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The Auditorium, 1000 Toa Payoh North, News Centre, 1st Storey, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 426,422 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 34,246 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 44,157 bytes)
