Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  SPH REIT    SPHR   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SPHR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 07:35pm EST

Newsroom

News

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 5, 2019 8:08
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191105MEETAYRB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Wai Pun
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/08/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Notice of Annual General Meeting, Proxy Form and Notification & Request Form are attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 27/11/2019 14:30:00
Response Deadline Date 24/11/2019 14:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Auditorium, 1000 Toa Payoh North, News Centre, 1st Storey, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 426,422 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 34,246 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 44,157 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 00:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPH REIT
10/30DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
10/30EQUITY LISTING - REITS : : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In..
PU
10/10NOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Notice Of Valuation Of Paragon, The Cleme..
PU
10/10CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
10/10FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
04/02SPH REIT : half-yearly earnings release
01/01SPH REIT : quaterly earnings release
2018SPH REIT : annual earnings release
2018SPH REIT : quaterly earnings release
2018SPH REIT : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 246 M
EBIT 2020 181 M
Net income 2020 151 M
Debt 2020 1 013 M
Yield 2020 5,06%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2021 15,6x
Capitalization 2 962 M
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,11  SGD
Last Close Price 1,14  SGD
Spread / Highest target 9,36%
Spread / Average Target -2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Chay Poh Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPH REIT14.00%2 202
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-8.27%47 289
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 143
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD1.77%21 291
SCENTRE GROUP-0.77%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION14.33%11 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group